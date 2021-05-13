Apple, Epic Games experts are discussing whether iOS gamers will switch to other platforms





Expert witnesses at Apple and Epic are wondering if iOS users are trapped in the platform among other options on the market, such as game consoles and the Web.

Michael Cragg, chairman of economic consulting firm Brattle Group, testified Thursday on behalf of the “Fortnite” maker in an ongoing Epic Games v Apple trial. One of his main arguments was that other versions of Fortnite couldn’t replace iOS play.

That argument goes against testimony from Apple witnesses who claimed that “Fortnite” players weren’t tied to Apple’s ecosystem and could choose how to play the game or what other players liked.

For example, iOS mobile players spent an average of 47 minutes a week playing Fortnite. On the other hand, console users spent an average of 6-7 hours.

“Apple’s expert hypothesis is that multi-platform play is a way to create discipline in the Apple App Store,” Crag said. “From a practical point of view, it’s not happening in the market.” Added.

At another point, Cragg talked about the difference between mobile and console games. Specifically, he claimed that mobile games are “fleet experiences” and are not compatible. In contrast, he likened console games to Hollywood movies.

This goes against Apple’s expert witness testimony Thursday by Loin Hit, an economist at the University of Pennsylvania at Wharton. Hitt argued that Apple did not dominate the mobile gaming market because developers could choose to make games for other platforms.

At other times in Hitt’s testimony, he analyzed some of the data related to the “Fortnite” player on iOS. For example, between March 2018 and July 2020, 10.2% of all Fortnite players used iOS. It accounts for about 13.2% of Fortnite’s revenue, or about $ 745 million out of $ 5.63 billion.

Hitt also claimed that “Fortnite” holds 88% of player spending after Apple launched the App Store. He states that consumers are “willing to switch” platforms.

The purchase behavior of “Fort Knight” was also revealed during the trial. For example, one graph shows that 5.6% of Fortnite players purchased only on iOS and 2.8% purchased on iOS and other platforms. About 15.8% bought only on platforms other than iOS, and 75.9% did not buy at all.

