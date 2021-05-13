The death of a prisoner at the Bowden Institute is the sixth COVID-19-related death across Canada.





A Canadian correctional bureau said in a news release that a prisoner at the Bowden Institute died Tuesday as a clear result of COVID-19-related complications.

“Prison relatives were informed of their death. Canadian orthodontic services condolences to their families,” the release said.

A prison along QEII in central Alberta died after dealing with a second outbreak of COVID-19, which had 36 positive cases among prisoners as of Tuesday. Of them, 23 have recovered and 12 still have active infections.

Its outbreak began on April 18, and so far 4,175 tests have been processed. The current number of employees was not available, but as of April 28, 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The previous outbreak in prison was in January, with 754 tests showing only two positive cases.

Read more: Advocate states that in the second COVID-19 wave, five tests are positive, trapping prisoners in a “evil” state.

Work on vaccination of prisoners is underway. Starting in mid-April, the CSC will vaccinate approximately 600 elderly and medically vulnerable inmates in January and then COVID all federal inmates in 43 correctional facilities and 14 regional correctional centers across Canada. -19 Vaccine is now available.

The latest vaccination clinic of the Bowden Institute was held from April 22nd to 28th.

Thursday, March 19, 2020, Security Facility at the Bowden Institute near Boden, Arta.Canadian press / Jeff Mackintosh prisoner dies across Canada

Canada’s orthodontic service said it had notified the Inspector General to review the situation of death, as in all cases involving the death of a prisoner.

The CSC said it disclosed the death to provide transparency during the pandemic, but for privacy reasons it was not disclosed the prisoner’s name and whether there was a comorbidity.

According to the CSC, this is the sixth COVID-19-related death among prisoners sentenced to federal sentence. The last death occurred on January 23, when a COVID-positive prisoner at Willow Cree Healing Lodge (north of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) died in a local hospital.

The fourth death occurred on January 8 when a prisoner in Prince Albert’s Saskatchewan prison died outside the hospital.

The third death occurred on December 27, 2020, and Corrections Canada said prisoners at the Stony Mountain Institute in Manitoba died of natural causes after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 kills a prisoner at the Stoney Mountain Institute

The second and first deaths occurred over a year ago. On May 3, 2020, a prisoner in a multi-level unit at the Federal Training Center in Laval, Quebec, died as a clear result of complications associated with COVID-19.

The first prisoner in Canada died on April 15, 2020, when a mission inmate in Lower Mainland, British Columbia, died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

2: 32 600 seniors and vulnerable prisoners begin vaccination 600 seniors and vulnerable prisoners begin vaccination January 8, 2021 What’s new at the Drumheller Institute outbreak

Another Central Alberta Prison also recently dealt with the outbreak. Between mid-December and the end of April 2020, 181 positive cases were confirmed at the Drumheller Institute.

Since April 26, no new cases have been detected in medium security prisons and all illness inmates have recovered, but 28 days after the last recovery date or according to public health instructions, the outbreak is not considered. Hmm.

In the absence of new cases, Corrections Canada predicts that the outbreak of drumheller will end on May 24.

The Bowden Institute is a medium-security facility with a minimal security annex, located approximately halfway between Innisfail and the Bowden community in central Alberta. Major prisons always hold about 500 prisoners, and the annex has room for about 130 prisoners.

Drumheller is a similar medium security prison with a minimal security annex with a total capacity of about 700 people.

Read more: Judges are increasing the number of accusations of violent crimes due to fear of COVID-19

