Google Cloud CEO predicts boom in business processes as a service

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, is focusing on automating and improving business processes as he embarks on a cloud computing competitor.

Kurian said at the Virtual Automation Anywhere Imagine Digital conference that a shift in focus on business processes as a service will define the company’s future cloud migration.

Traditional on-ramp to the cloud has been about technical integration. This meant migrating enterprise apps to virtual machines, migrating data to cloud databases, and refactoring apps to scale more efficiently with microservices. The cost will be more effective.

Kurian says that by abstracting the underlying technology and making it easier and more efficient to capture business processes, we can reduce the time to value realization. People really want to find a place where they can unleash their value. And where they unleash their value is at every point of contact with their customers.

At the meeting, Kurian considered ways to strategically move Onramp to the cloud through ongoing efforts. Enterprises streamline the way they define, execute, and operate their core business processes, whether they are the loan formation process at a financial institution, the traditional corporate accounts receivable process, or the order-to-cash process. He said he would work on it. At the manufacturing institution.

One of the daunting things about moving to the cloud is finding companies exhibiting internal turmoil to show the world, Kurian said. Companies that can clear business process disruptions improve time-to-market, predictability, and customer experience.

Migrate processes to the cloud

Kurian has extended a three-step process related to migrating business processes to the cloud.

The first step is to use the data to understand what is the most valuable process to automate. This can be driven by reducing costs and pursuing a competitive advantage, for example by speeding up the process of arranging loans compared to competitors.

The second step is to find the best way to automate your business process. Process mining and process discovery can find ways to reduce certain steps from a process. These can be implemented using RPA and low code tools.

The third step is to use automated process analysis to understand how companies can get better, Kurian said. Process analysis tools can assess the value of automation, prioritize them, and adjust estimates with real-world results.

He said the combination of better process automation and analytics tools using Google AI will allow executives to track the efficiency of the processes they measure for continuous improvement.

Expand the realm of AI

Kurian argued that the combination of better process tools and AI would support the next level of abstraction in one of Google’s powerful suits, natural language processing (NLP).

Google began by allowing NLP to understand and translate words, Klean told meeting attendees. Later, company engineers realized that translating the text was more valuable. When I started applying these tools to customer service, I realized that it was important to be able to interpret ongoing conversations where people were talking about the problem so that customers didn’t have to repeat it every time.

Kurian said incorporating business processes into NLP further opens the boundaries of what AI can do. For example, loan approval professionals may focus on understanding and comparing specific fields of the application when creating a loan. Once this process is digitized, companies can scale that particular person by incorporating the process and decisions into an RPA bot. Kurian has positioned this as the core for streamlining the capabilities of an organization and the way it streamlines the efficiency and speed of its core processes.

Work together to advance RPA

So far, Google seems to be keen on pursuing partnerships and partnerships in key technology areas such as RPA. This happened when players such as Microsoft, IBM, and ServiceNow acquired RPA-oriented startups.

Both Google Cloud and Automation Anywhere have recently made significant pivots to integrate business services with cloud infrastructure. Just this year, these pivots have been coordinated around a new partnership between the two to accelerate the adoption of RPA on a global scale. This included technology integration, joint solution development, and coordination of sales and marketing efforts.

Google has hired an experienced Oracle executive, Kurian, to bring a working focus to the technology-centric commercial cloud business. Meanwhile, Automation Anywhere has suspended product development and moved its core robotic process automation (RPA) platform to a native cloud architecture.

Kurian said that digitization requires full front-to-back automation, not only for efficiency but also for competitive advantage, which is a shared vision of the two companies.

