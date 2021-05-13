Persona 6 may not be exclusive to PlayStation





Throughout the 25-year history of the Persona series, franchises have appeared primarily on the PlayStation platform. With the exception of some spin-offs and re-releases that come to the selected platform in a particular instance, mainline persona games are primarily landed on PlayStation devices only. However, although the release of Persona 6 has not yet been officially announced by Atlus and Sega, the franchise may finally abandon this pattern.

According to a person at Sega, the publisher to which Persona developer Atlas belongs, the company aims to bring more titles to multiple platforms in the future. Sega’s Vice President of State History, Utsumi, who spoke with Famitsu in a recent interview, admitted that, like the 2020 Yakuza: Dragon, it has done great work for publishers. From here, Utsumi said that the Persona series is especially for Sega to consider making multi-platform in the future. It is also possible that these titles will not be released first in Japan, but will be released worldwide at the same time.

Utsumi hasn’t explicitly said that Persona 6 will be a game that will appear on platforms other than the PlayStation ecosystem, but it’s definitely harder for Sega and Atlas to ignore other hardware. In addition to the yakuza: Just as the dragon was a huge success at Sega, the publisher was very successful last year when it ported Persona 4 Golden to a PC. Needless to say, the Persona 5 Strikers, a spin-off focused on the new actions in the series, performed well across Nintendo Switch and PC when it first appeared earlier this year.

Overall, Sega continues to be a huge success in recent history as it brings its title to many platforms. Persona 6 is certainly one of the company’s biggest games to come out in the coming years, so it makes sense for Atlus to bring the game to more consoles. But it’s still unclear if this is actually happening.

So what do you think, or is this concept? Want to see Persona 6 appear on many platforms other than PlayStation 5?

