Apple says goodbye to newly hired former Facebook employee after workers quote the writing of “misogynistic”





Apple broke up with new hires this week after thousands of workers petitioned the company to investigate how they hired a man who had previously published an autobiography.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Antonio Garca Martnez, formerly product manager of advertising targeting on Facebook and author of the 2016 autobiography “Chaos Monkeys: Sneaky Good Luck and Random Failures in Silicon Valley,” Apple in April. Joined the advertising team of.

Garca Martinez’s book records life in the San Francisco Bay Area technology scene from 2010 to 2014. He began his career as a quantitative strategist at Goldman Sachs, then headed to Silicon Valley and eventually launched AdTech startup AdGrok. It was later sold to Twitter. He worked as a product manager on Facebook from 2011 to 2013. In addition to his book, Garca Martnez is writing for publications, including Wired.

On Monday, Business Insider quoted LinkedIn’s profile to highlight Garca Martnez’s new position. By Tuesday evening, some Apple employees had begun to circulate an internal “letter of concern”, citing some of Garca Martinez’s text in “Chaos Monkeys” as problematic. .. Employees claimed in a letter read by CNN Business that the passage directly opposed Apple’s commitment to inclusion.

To explain their claim, the letter first reported after the signatures of more than 2,000 employees were accumulated by the tech news site The Verge on Wednesday contained an excerpt from his writing. It was.

“Most women in the Bay Area, despite claiming to be mundane, are soft, weak, cohesive, rustic, and generally full of s ** t,” he said. Read the passage of “Chaos Monkeys”. “They have self-respecting qualification feminism and constantly boast of their independence, but in reality, when an epidemic plague or foreign aggression comes, they just like you trade for a box. Shotgun shells or diesel jerrycans that would be useless luggage. “

Another book excerpt quoted in the letter details startup financing and includes the following statement: 6 people with you. “

“We are deeply confused about what this recruitment means for Apple’s commitment to inclusion goals, and the actual and immediate impact on people working near Garca Martnez. It’s the recruitment panel, identity. It casts doubt on some of Apple’s inclusion systems, including research and the process of ensuring that our existing inclusion culture is strong enough to withstand individuals who do not share our inclusive values.

We also investigated how Garca Martinez’s “publicized views on women and people of color” were overlooked or ignored in the recruitment process, and developed a “clear action plan to prevent this from happening again.” I requested the company to formulate it.

“Given the history of Garka Martinez publicly publishing racist and sexist remarks about his former colleagues, his presence at Apple puts him at risk of public harassment and private bullying. I am concerned that it may contribute to the dangerous working environment of my exposed colleagues, “said the letter.

Garca Martnez appeared to display a direct message sent to a validated Twitter profile, but didn’t immediately respond to a comment request from CNN Business.

CNN Business (then CNN Money) reviewed “Chaos Monkeys” in June 2016, stating that it was worth four years of “medium posts from despised men” at the time.

Employees of tech companies like Google and Facebook have been publicly speaking about issues related to internal culture in recent years, but this episode is a challenge among Apple employees. Rarely. Many Apple employees used Twitter on Wednesday to discuss it openly, emphasizing how important it is for the company to deal with the situation.

“In contrast to other methods, the reason I received this letter is that while trusting Apple’s culture and my leadership in doing the right thing, this is still totally out of that trust and those feelings. It was a contradiction, “asked Apple engineer Cher. She told CNN Business that her surname would be withheld for privacy reasons.

By Wednesday night, Apple had confirmed to CNN Business that Garca Martnez wasn’t working for Apple.

“At Apple, we’ve always strived to create an inclusive and cozy workplace where everyone is respected, accepted. No action is here to insult or discriminate against people.” Said an Apple spokesman.

