



The best secrets of the Pac-12 Conferences were revealed Thursday morning when George Kliavkoff was announced as a new commissioner employer.

Google had to love it.

A search for Kliavkoff revealed that he was the president of entertainment and sports at MGM Grand Resorts. He lives in Las Vegas. I think this means that the headquarters and network may one day move to the Strip. No problem.

Twitter also had to love it.

Last week, the Kliavkoffs account was active in promoting Justin Bieber’s 2022 show in Las Vegas and Dave Chappelle’s July show at the MGM Grand. Kliavkoff also tweeted that the comedy ace is back in Mirage. As news of his employment leaked, Kliavkoff spent some time following media briefings of people reporting the meeting on Thursday morning. There is no problem there either.

LinkedIn also had to love hiring.

One year here. 2 years there. Kliavkoff works for HULU and apparently made the platform a pile of money. He also spent time as an executive at MLB Advanced Media, serving as Chief Digital Officer of NBC Universal Cable and a board member of Comcast Ventures. He knows brands, promotions and entertainment. There is no problem there either.

But do you know who doesn’t like this hire?

Those who wanted the commissioner to be deeply connected to the 12 member campuses. Also, anyone who wants to give the new commissioner an unmistakable football taste. The president and prime minister flew over those landmarks and landed on experienced candidates who led several well-known entertainment venues.

Pac-12 had to hire anti-Larry Scott.

So how is the new man different?

That is the question. Both come from the corporate world. Neither had any hands-on experience on a university campus. At first glance, it feels like the president of the Pac-12 campus is hiring in a smarter world than any other university. I think they had the right formula with Scott, but his elitist personality got in the way.

Kliavkoff knows the world of media rights and entertainment. He worked in it for a while. He is the prototype for future college committee members. The Pac-12 was sold by a search company with the idea that if we didn’t hire him, the meeting might one day compete with him.

Michael Sill, President of the University of Oregon, said:

I hope so. The root of illness because it is true. Kliavkoff needs to be a strong leader and communicator. Hell spends time on college campuses and has to listen almost at first. In Pullman, Washington, for example, it was a hassle for an old commissioner to fly for a few hours and then fly away, refusing to spend the night.

Kliavkoff and his wife have two children. Their daughter is a sophomore in Georgia. Their son plays basketball at Division III Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington.

The new commissioner told me late Thursday: If I spend a disproportionate amount of time in Pullman compared to the old commissioner, you know why.

New employees also need to be enthusiastic about the football business of the conference. Conference coaches need strong contact and connectivity with Pac-12 headquarters. They have been operating like some sort of distant outpost for 10 years. If Deputy Commissioner Merton Hanks stays, maybe there’s glue here. But I’m looking for Kliavkoff to show a healthy perception and care about football gaps while I’m busy trying to cut media deals.

The president and prime minister have moved away from interviewing some traditional candidates. The conference did not focus on Ohio State University’s athletic director Jean Smith, according to a source close to the hiring process. According to another source, sitting Alabama athletic director Greg Burn (who was also taken out of consideration) was not contacted for the interview. (Arizona State University President Michael Crow, Im, told sources that he essentially shut out Burn.)

Smith should have been pursued harder, especially after he said he was out. Burn, who worked as an AD in Arizona and posted at two other Pac-12 Universities, should have been interviewed just to hear what he had learned at the SEC. Even if the conference wanted a media-focused recruitment in the New World, it should have discussed with the best people who are still successful at the highest levels of the Old World.

I got what the conference leaders are seeing at Kliavkoff. He has experience in streaming platforms, entertainment entities and digital rights management. The world of college athletics is undergoing major changes. But the hope here is that he not only navigates the commerce, but also organizes this meeting in one AD at a time.

Pac-12 needs integration.

It was born from rolling up the sleeves and demonstrating true leadership.

Does anyone know if Kliavkoff owns a tennis racket?

Scott, a tennis player educated at Harvard University, was a divisive and aloof person. It didn’t work. Kliavkoff must be a fix from then on. Think about it: it’s fascinating and reflective. Basically, the new man needs to be a leader who can unite 12 diverse members while creating a pile of money in the conference through media rights negotiations.

Kliavkoff grew up in Bronx. He is an avid Yankees fan. Thurman Munson was his favorite player. At college, he rowed at Boston University. Kliavkoff said about the crew, it won’t work if you’re not working as a team. Literally, if eight guys don’t have blades at the same time, it won’t work.

None of us should blame hiring just because Google needs to understand who and where George Kleufkov worked. The best employers don’t always borrow known entities. The world of sports can be so mercilessly isolated.

Kliavkoff has the opportunity to become the person who led the Pac-12 from the dark to the big future. He also has a low bar to clear. As a friend of mine who looked up Kliavkoffs’ long resume on LinkedIn told me, I’ll unpack and stay for a while.

