NGA Accelerators Wants a Second Cohort of Promising Geospatial Technology Companies | News





ST. LOUIS, May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –NGA Accelerator with Capital Innovators is accepting applications for the second cohort. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the NGA Accelerator is managed through a partnership brokerage agreement between the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC), the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA), and Capital Innovators.

The first accelerator collaboration of this kind, sponsored by US intelligence, will involve the geospatial ecosystem in the St. Louis region and beyond, developing innovations in geospatial technology through collaboration and the transfer of technological and thematic expertise. Is aimed at. The program seeks new geospace-based technology from early-stage companies servicing four core areas. Advanced analysis and modeling. Data integrity and security. And artificial intelligence.

NGA futures consultant Josh White states that there are two value propositions. First, NGA has the opportunity to communicate its needs directly to the industry. This helps commercial vendors develop technology solutions tailored to their distributors. Second, NGA revitalizes the workforce for transparency, innovation and modernization.

Dr. Dedrick Carter, Chairman of Missouri Technology Corporation, states that a good innovation ecosystem is prepared to grow and attract talent.

“The collaboration between NGA, MTC and Capital Innovators has helped promote this ecosystem by providing opportunities in the state to about eight promising early-stage geospatial sector companies across the country. Innovation needs to be stepped up, “Carter said.

Companies that choose to participate in the program will receive a $ 100,000 undiluted grant, expert guidance and guidance in the areas covered by NGA and Capital Innovators, investor connectivity, access to a larger Capital Innovators network, and Demo Day. Incentives such as participation are available. In St. Louis etc.

“The NGA accelerator with Capital Innovators was a great experience!” Said Tyler Carter, COO and founder of InfraLytiks. “In the first week of accelerators, we discussed problem / solution adaptation with NGA, and worked with the Capital Innovators team to improve and develop other areas of our business, including internal operations, sales, and marketing. doing.”

Early-stage geospatial technology companies across the United States are invited to participate in this program. The application will end on June 23, 11:59 pm CST. Additional information can be found on the Capital Innovators website and links to online applications. https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program

About NGA Accelerator:

The NGA Accelerator is the first program to partner with leading government intelligence agencies and top-ranked accelerators to help drive cutting-edge innovation in the geospatial market. This unique 13-week program provides startups with the opportunity to engage directly with the NGA, receive valuable feedback, connections, pilot opportunities, and unmatched resources to help them grow their business. Accelerator is looking for the best business to develop new dual-use technology (both commercial and military applications) that will increase the number of geospatial solutions available to NGA. https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program

About the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency:

NGA provides world-class geospatial intelligence that provides decisive benefits to policy makers, fighters, intelligence professionals, and first responders. NGA is a unique combination of intelligence and combat support agencies. It is a world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and practical geospatial intelligence. The NGA allows US intelligence and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president’s national security priorities to protect the nation. For more information on NGA, please visit http://www.nga.mil, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, SoundCloud, or YouTube online.

About Missouri Technology Corporation:

Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership established to promote entrepreneurship and the growth of emerging high-tech companies. MTC’s vision is to transform Missouri through the power of entrepreneurship by acting as a catalyst for technology-based innovation to achieve sustainable economic growth, and its mission is for entrepreneurs to be technology-based. To provide leadership and make strategic investments to help you create and grow your Missouri business. http://www.missouritechnology.com.

About Capital Innovators:

Capital Innovators offers top-ranked accelerator programs, venture fund management, and corporate innovation. It manages private and corporate venture funds focused on technology, consumer goods and energy innovation. Capital Innovators has helped grow more than 140 companies, raise more than $ 400 million in subsequent investments, and create more than 2,000 jobs. https://capitalinnovators.com/

Public release approved, 21-510

Source Missouri Technology Corporation

