Maryland Technology Council launches Technology Comprehensive Initiative to promote inclusiveness within the state’s technology industry and promote socio-economic progress throughout Maryland





Frederick, Maryland-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) today announced the launch of the Technology Inclusion Initiative (TI2), led by former CAMI CEO Stacy Smith. -State-wide initiatives of that type. The first online event is scheduled for May 18, 2021.

TI2 leverages MTC’s strengths as a state-wide organization with more than 470 members and a myriad of local and national partners in the technology industry to drive diversity and inclusiveness within the technology organization and technology industry. Is an initiative to identify, promote and realize. Maryland. In addition, TI2 will work to identify, promote and enable technology-based solutions that enable socio-economic progress and empowerment of underrepresented groups with great potential.

MTC CEO Marty Rosendale said that many disparities within and around the technology sector existed before COVID and are expected to widen without intervention. Companies are looking for ways to make a positive impact not only on the world as a whole, but also on the people in their backyard. Through TI2, we hope to develop inclusion programs in the key pockets of the states that need support and lay the foundation for other states on how to run them successfully.

TI2 addresses inequality by convening industry partners in five major Maryland pockets to develop actionable solutions to effectively apply technology and expertise to communities and technology companies. To do.

Western Maryland Eastern Shore Greater Baltimore Southern Maryland DC / Metro Area

MTC hosts the first public TI2 virtual event on May 18, 2021, entitled “High and Low in High-Tech Maryland: Setting the Stage for Workplace and Socio-Economic Diversity, Fairness and Comprehensiveness” To do. The panel discussion will be attended by several members of the TI2 Steering Committee, including Winston Philip, President of Sequivalent and chair of the Journey Home and Baltimores Homelessness Continuum of Care Board. Philip is working with the Amazon Web Services Public Sector division to envision and design a cloud-based digital data locker called My Digital Data Locker for homeless people in Baltimore, and keep personal records to access healthcare and services. I made an effort to save it. Representatives from national and local organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusiveness in the technology sector, such as the Technology Policy Institute and Baltimore Tracks, will also participate.

A panel discussion moderated by Linda Singh, CEO of Kaleidoscope Affect and former interim CEO of TEDCO, includes:

Digital inclusion insights gathered from the Maryland Disconnected Abel Foundation report released by John Holligan, Senior Fellow of the Technology Policy Institute, show technology solutions used for the benefit of the most vulnerable citizens. A highlight of innovative partnerships between global and local companies. , Homeless Individuals and Families Overview of Unique Joint Initiatives to Increase Diversity and Comprehension of Baltimore Technology Companies A Maryland Technology Company Puts That Word into Practice in Tech for Good Practices and Initiatives

Rosendale begins the program by providing motivation for the MTC Board to develop a Technology Comprehensive Initiative. LaToya Staten ends the program by sharing a general action plan developed by the TI2 Steering Committee and how individuals, businesses and organizations can participate.

Through this panel discussion, we call on people throughout the state to work with us to prepare for focused objectives and activities through the MTC Technology Inclusion Initiative, said TI2 Chair LaToya Staten. .. There’s a lot to do to build a more comprehensive technology industry and use technology for the benefit of the community. It amplifies the efforts of those who are already doing this meaningful work, identifying and activating solutions, and helping all individuals, businesses and communities to thrive through technology awareness, access and progress.

The members of the TI2 Steering Committee are:

Marty Rosendale, CEO, MTC Winston Philip, President, Sequivalent LaToya Staten, Strategic Project Specialist, Fearless (Chair of TI2) David Tohn, CEO, BTS Software Solutions (Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTC Technology) Kaleidoscope Linda Sigh Affects Troy LeMaile-TEDCO CEO Stovall, Wave Welcome CEO Vennard Wright

The initiative’s efforts will be funded by program sponsorship, private partnerships, and corporate funding through the MTCs Foundation. Companies and individuals interested in participating in this initiative or providing financial support should register for an online event here.

About Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively committed to building a strong technology and life sciences industry by supporting the efforts of individual members. We are Maryland’s largest technology and life sciences industry association, providing value by providing forums for members to learn, share and connect. MTC brings the local community together in one unified organization, enabling members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking and education. The Maryland Tech Council’s vision is to promote Maryland and become number one in the domestic life sciences and technology innovation economy. For more information, please visit mdtechcouncil.com.

