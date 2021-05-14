Experts discussing the future of semiconductor supply chains





Plano, Texas, May 13, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Tuesday, May 18, Huawei Technologies USA collaborates with Light Reading to create a webinar expert entitled “What’s the Future of the Semiconductor Supply Chain?” gather. Starting at 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, the webinar you can register here could confuse how tech companies are dealing with semiconductor shortages and how this can confuse the technologies we rely on every day. I will explain if there is. Panelists include Tim Danks, Vice President of Risk Management and Partner Relations at Huawei Technologies USA, Earl Lum, Program Vice President of Storage & DataSphere Research, Enabling Technologies, Semiconductors at IDC, and President of EJL Wireless Research. The webinar will be moderated by KL Brown Consulting, LLC Principal Analyst Karen Brown.

With growing concerns about global semiconductor shortages, experts need to take a deeper look at complex issues such as the ongoing trade war, supplier product strategies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders need to decide how to improve the situation for businesses, governments and consumers in the future. From Japan to Europe, and in many places in between, experts are seeing a surge in semiconductor investment and semiconductor independence. No country can produce semiconductors on its own, so the world’s superpowers, such as China and the United States, need to address obstacles across borders and drive innovation across the technology industry.

This webinar describes how to improve your current supply chain, manage supply security, and manage the impact of decoupling. These experts discuss how companies and countries can work together to tackle the problem of semiconductor shortages.

For more information and to register for “What is the Future of Semiconductor Supply Chains”, visit: https://bit.ly/3ew3J5T

About Huawei Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We are committed to delivering digital to everyone, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world with integrated solutions across four major domains: telecom networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services. ..

Huawei’s end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services is both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, empower people, enrich family life and inspire organizational innovation of all forms and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research and focus on technological innovation to move the world forward. With more than 188,000 employees, we operate in more than 170 countries and territories. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a privately owned company wholly owned by its employees.

