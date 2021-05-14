E32021 reveals online portal for participants this year





The E3 2021 was coming soon, and fans couldn’t get any more excited to see something good after the bust that was E3 2020. The all-digital event will also make it easier for participants to digest all E3s coming in June.

(Photo: Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) Brazil-2021/01/20: In the illustration in this photo, a human hand holds a smartphone with the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) logo in the background. I have.

WCCF Tech reports that the E32021 will be accessible via a complete online portal and mobile app. These feature numerous virtual booths where convention attendees can find all the latest gossip about their favorite games and gaming technologies. Portals and apps are expected to be the central hub for the entire show.

The app and portal are created by three companies (Game Cloud Network, Revyrie and HCL Technologies Ltd) and have six key features.

An exhibition booth that functions as an individual hub within the portal and makes unique presentations. E3 Live Broadcast is hosted by Jacki Jing, Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, and Greg Miller. The broadcast has a hovercast-friendly, interactive overlay, with publishers holding showcases, panel discussions, guest appearances, and press conferences. A lounge where all E3 participants can meet online and discuss fandom. Profile creation mode that allows participants to create their own customizable profile. A forum where participants can participate in online discussions and sharing. A leaderboard aimed at gamifying E3, which wants to encourage participants to interact as much as possible.

According to PCInvasion, E3 2021 organizers will use portals and mobile apps to allow fans, industry experts, and even the media to experience what the entire convention offers in a fully online setting. At the same time, I hope to run it in parallel with the four officials. Broadcast all day of the event.

It’s not confirmed yet, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the E32021 app will be available for Android and iOS.

Things to note with E32021

This year’s E3 is full of long-awaited announcements that will surely captivate gamers. However, there are certain exhibitors whose shows are likely to cause enough hype to break the internet.

Among these is Microsoft, which claims insiders will reveal new information about some of the largest AAA releases of this generation. There are many titles awaiting release on all Xbox and Windows platforms, but perhaps the most hyped is Halo Infinite.

(Photo: Steam)

First teased at E3 2019 two years ago, Halo Infinite continues to develop relatively quietly. At that time, players were able to explore the Halo Ring for the first time, which may have shown it to be an open world game. During their show, Microsoft will probably confirm that fact with more information and a brand new gameplay trailer.

Nintendo is also one of the largest exhibitors expected to have a large presentation. For one thing, fans were eagerly awaiting the announcement of Switch Pro rumors. If gossip is true, Nintendo will release the world’s first 4K handheld game console. This is certainly something that can transform the gaming industry inside and outside.

More news about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. As a sequel to the acclaimed Breath of the Wild on Switch, the game is expected to be one of the largest AAA releases of its generation. You need to use the next generation console.

(Photo: Guillaume Payen / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) Bangkok, Thailand-May 23, 2018: In the illustration in this photo, the box and cartridge of the Nintendo Switch video game “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”.

E3 2021 will be held from June 12th to 15th, and the entire event will be officially livestreamed for free.

