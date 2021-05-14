Warzone 80’s Action Heroes May Be More Than Premium Operator Packs





After some bullying about both Rambo and Die Hard John McClane coming to Call of Duty War Zone and Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty Twitter account was released in the 80’s in both the aforementioned games and Call of Duty Mobile. I confirmed the action hero. The tweet also explicitly calls for both Die Hard and Rambo, but a previous tip was that this 80’s action hero Estees had two or more premium paid packs for operator skins and other cosmetics. It may indicate that there is.

Some heroes are die hard. Others draw First Blood.

The action will start on May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u

Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021

The first hint is the wording of the tweet that the action will start on May 20th. This seems like a lot of hustle and bustle as you end up licensing a premium pack. Season 3 Reloaded will begin on May 20th. Expectations are more than the privilege of paying $ 20 to look like Sylvester Stallone or Bruce Willis. (Curiously, we haven’t actually seen McClane yet, so it’s unclear if it actually looks like Willis John McClane.) But only the wording has to keep us going. It is not proof that it must be.

When Season 3 was first announced, the roadmap was teasing Season 3 reloaded and mid-season events. Every Call of Duty season, it’s not uncommon to have a mid-season refreshment event to keep pace in the second half of the season. The Mid-Season event of Season Three was teased with new modes, rewards and more. In addition, when looking early at what’s going on in Season 3, the developers specifically mentioned 80’s-themed events later in the season, but were pretty crazy about the details. .. It had more air than some new premium packs, but those inevitable packs are cool after all.

However, the best tip is to see when Call of Duty and Warzone last licensed two external characters for use in the game. Yes, Leatherface and Billy the Puppet (Saw’s Fame) operator skins were premium cosmetic packs that players had to buy, but they came along with a major Haunting in Verdansk event in Warzone. The Haunting of Verdansk is one of the best events Warzone has ever done, followed by an introduction to Rambo and McLean.

So the May 20th 80’s action hero bullying is almost certain to introduce Rambo and John McClane operator packs (or existing operator skins), but along with things-shaking in-game events. I’m looking forward to coming. Come back and gather more people before those license packs. After all, I suspect Activision will pay to license these characters without planning to get as many people as possible to buy them. Related in-game events with the theme of 80’s action heroes seem to be the best way to do that.

Either way, it’s not that long now, until we know. Season 3 will be reloaded on May 20th, when the 80’s action begins, so there’s a maximum of a week before it’s definitely known.

Cold Wars Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops focuses on the 80’s and brings Warzone to a unique Cold Wars theme. Players were pushed back to the 1984 version of Verdansk, further bridging the story of the two games (previously there was only a distant connection). The mountains and Warzone of Treyarch, Raven, and other studios where Activision is working on the Black Ops Cold War are heavily dependent on the themes of the 80’s, and I think we’ll see good results next week.







