Two frameworks for building world-class technical and engineering teams





As CTO, Nick leads OAG’s technology strategy and implementation, focusing on new technologies to enhance its products and services for its customers.

Getty

Technology companies that push the boundaries of product innovation companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Google, Yahoo, and Amazon share the commonality of world-class engineering teams. But you don’t have to be a tech giant to make a big impact in your industry.

Everyone has the formula to build a team of ambitious engineers who can bring accessible and scalable products to market quickly and efficiently. In the course of my career running a large engineering team as a software executive and current CTO, I’m good (products offered on time for well-defined commercial and technical strategies) , Bad (experienced internally driven projects that cannot provide commercial value) and ugly (products contractually sold before construction without technical involvement). So what does it take to be “world class”? Here is my guide:

Man

Obviously, you need to hire someone with the right skills and the right spirit, but that’s not enough. They also need to be highly motivated and involved. People do their best when given the freedom to do the type of work they really care about and enjoy. The steps to achieve this can be found in Daniel Pink’s Framework for Autonomy, Learning, and Objectives. This is the framework I often use when leading my team.

Autonomy. According to Pink, autonomy motivates people to think creatively without following strict workplace rules. By rethinking the traditional notion of managing normal business hours, dress code, etc., companies can increase staff autonomy, build trust, and increase innovation and creativity. For me, autonomy is where the engineering team is given results and constraints. The team is then empowered to devise their own approach and is trusted to provide it.

Learn. The definition of pink proficiency is the desire to improve. When motivated by proficiency, they consider their potential endless and constantly seek to improve their skills through learning and practice. For me, proficiency is a place where teams are encouraged to make continuous improvements. By building a mindset of continuous improvement and giving the team space to implement the improvement, the team can master the transaction.

Purpose. Those who believe that Pink is bigger and more important than herself are often said to be the most diligent, productive and enthusiastic. The purpose for me is to have a clear strategy and vision that the team can coordinate. An organization that ensures a clear business strategy and that technology capabilities are critical to its success creates a great environment for everyone with a clear purpose.

In addition to autonomy, proficiency, and purpose, I would like to add another component that I find very important to promote motivation and engagement. It’s communication. Frequent and transparent communication across all levels of the organization, where the company’s vision is repeated, the team’s plans are clear, and what needs to be achieved to facilitate engagement.

My company naturally implemented the Pinks framework. The result is a world-class low turnover from a delivery-focused tech team that my organization trusts.

To process

So you have very enthusiastic and enthusiastic people working on your technical and engineering teams. So what? A repeatable failfast process is needed to drive innovation and achieve reliable, fast product increments.

A key process for driving success within the technical and engineering teams is CALMS, a framework created by JezHumble. CALMS (Culture, Automation, Lean, Measurement, Sharing) employs the DevOps process to assess a company’s ability to measure success during DevOps transformation.

culture. Modern engineering teams need collaboration between different stakeholders. It requires a collaborative, open and reliable culture among product managers, engineers and IT operators. High reliability = speed!

automation. To create a repeatable process, we need to get rid of unnecessary human intervention. If the team is doing manual work on a regular basis, human error will inevitably occur, delaying the team’s build process, testing, and deployment flow.

Lean. This is all about the workflow. Teams need to divide their work into smaller chunks for quick delivery. In addition, WIP (work that the team is constantly working on) should be minimized. Small, frequent changes reduce the time it takes to find and resolve unexpected problems with new software.

Measurement. If you can’t measure them, how do you know if your improvements add value? You need to understand the time, deployment frequency (daily, weekly, monthly), and MTTR (Mean Time to Recovery) required for your team to fulfill their commitments. So how long does it take to restore service in the event of a system failure?

share. This allows the team to understand what success looks like and how the team must work together to succeed. There is also a transparent work environment where ADRs (architectural decision records) can be used as a reference for historical decisions and teams can use “blameless post hoc analysis” to learn from inevitable mistakes. I will support you. Transparency promotes trust.

My company works naturally with CALMS. My advice to other tech organizations that want to do the same is to first create key automation for everything you do. Then empower the team. Third, make them accountable with a rhythm of regular measurements. Finally, use derived metrics to drive a culture of improvement. Obviously, this has a lot of focus, but making it a “way of doing things” can create a high-performance technical organization.

There is considerable overlap between the DevOpsCALMS mindset and Pink’s essential motivational framework. Accept the emotions behind these structures and use them as a guide light for team dynamics, ready to build a “world-class” engineering team.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos