Tracer, Sombra, Reinhardt, Zenyatta bans shake OWL strategy | Sportsxchange





The upcoming June joust qualifying and tournament match will be the first in the 2021 Overwatch League season when the game takes place under the hero pool.

This system was first implemented in the 2020 OWL season. One tank, one support, and two damaged characters were banned for several weeks this season. The first hero pool ban in 2021 is depicted as follows:

Let’s see how this rocks the meta before the joust in June.

First and foremost, Reinhardt’s ban means that most teams in the western region must move away from the brawl composition.

Reinhardt is not the best main tank in a melee composition game. If you don’t get a lot of damage and a shield team from Reinhardt, there’s little point in performing a traditional brawl composition. Most sides of the western region have shown a tendency to brawl, but that will need to change over the next few weeks.

In that case, the question is, “What does the team do instead of a brawl?”

So far this season, Winston-led dive configurations have looked incredibly effective. Variants using D.va and Zarya as off-tanks worked well. See Running the May Melee Tournament on Dallas Fuel for proof of that. However, these teaming styles are heavily influenced by other prohibitions.

Interestingly, Lucio has traditionally been a staple of brawls, but some teams play the Lucio-Moira support lineup in diving configurations. However, except in these cases, in the absence of Reinhardt, Lucio should have a significantly lower play rate.

The tracer and Sombra ban will probably shake Meta more seriously than Reinhardt’s ban.

Most teams throughout the league rely on tracers as a comfortable choice because they can work effectively and find value in almost any team composition. She’s not ideal for brawls, but in diving configurations, she’s most often the main threat to DPS. Tracers, on the other hand, consider playing in a pork composition to be someone who can follow up on the damage done within range, see kills, and escape safely.

Sombra brings wrinkles to every game you play. Teams are particularly good at running Sombra and finding value with picks, even without EMP Ultimate, one of the most influential ultimates in the game as a whole. In fact, thanks to DPS Donha “Doha” Kim’s Sombra play, Fuel won Meimele. Dallas performed many Sombra-Tracer DPS looks, which other teams did in small quantities.

With the tracers and Sombra gone, it may be time for long-range shooters like Hanzo, Ash, and Widowmaker to return to the scene. Ash and Hanzo had already played to some extent, but needed support from Mercy and others to counter the constant harassment of flanker such as Tracer and Sombra. However, as the threat of these flankeres has disappeared, teams may rely on these distant characters to do their jobs.

Of course, it’s possible that the team will be diving with Genji’s composition, but Genji hasn’t been in a good place yet since his nerf round last season. Some teams will try to get Genji to work anyway, and it may be okay without a tracer or Sombra, but the reliability of long-range damage dealers such as Hanzo and Ash could push Genji to the backseat.

Notably, there is nothing to prevent the fact that Echo is incredibly powerful and will probably continue to play many roles even if it does not take over the role of DPS. Simply put, the Echo is a great fit for any team structure, with or without a dedicated support pocket. Look for Echo, who will be the main DPS entering the joust in June.

Finally, Zenyatta is an interesting ban in removing huge sources of damage from the historic double-shielded pork configuration. Zenyatta’s high damage and Orb of Discord provide Pork Comp with a reliable way to break enemy shields and destroy enemy tanks. His ultimate, Transcendence, is less important than in the past, as the Baptist Immortality Field achieves essentially the same without the use of Ultimate. Still, the absence of Zenyatta should cause some small ripples in the meta.

For one, Zenyatta isn’t available, so diving and pork compositions need to find bonus damage from other sources, which can lead to an increase in Mercy. Mercy’s damage boost against damaged characters such as Ash, Hanzo, and Echo, who already have a significant play rate, is even better at crushing enemies.

Other flex support heroes, Anna and Baptiste, should see more play as Zen is on the bench. Poke compositions without Zenyatta can still exist, especially as Baptists are still strong.

In total, these are probably part of the composition that will run in the next few weeks. Find a team that builds around Winston diving. Some teams also play double shielded pork compositions.

Comp 1: Winston, D.va, Echo, Hanzo, Brig, Ana / Baptiste (diving)

Comp 2: Winston, Zarya, Echo, Ash / Hanzo, Mercy, Announcer (diving)

Comp 3: Orisa, Sigma, Hanzo, Ashe, Mercy, Baptiste (pork)

Comp 4: Orisa, Sigma, Hanzo, Widowmaker, Brig / Mercy, Baptiste (pork)

Look for dives that dominate the joust in June. The team will play and pop up some pork compositions using the dive prevention component.

-Field-level media, Noah Walzer

