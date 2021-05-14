Lenovo’s new Go accessories focused on increasing the productivity of hybrid work





Image: Lenovo

Lenovo has announced a new lineup of PC accessories called Lenovo Go, designed specifically for people working in hybrid workers.

Lenovo argued that it was designed to “efficiently fill the gap between the office, home, and between,” and that the new Lenovo Go accessories make it easy to work from anywhere.

The company initially plans to release two products, a wireless mouse and a laptop power bank, as part of its new lineup.

Looking at the mouse, the Lenovo Go wireless multi-device mouse can be paired with up to three devices, and the user can switch between devices using a button. In addition, the mouse can be charged wirelessly via a standard Qi charger or via a USB-C cable. However, as part of the announcement, details of mouse battery life have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, the new Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank is a portable 20,000mAh charger that can power at 65 watts. The power bank can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously, either wirelessly or wired.

Lenovo said it plans to release headphones and wireless keyboards with active noise canceling as part of this new lineup, but they will not be part of the initial rollout.

The company announced that it will announce Lenovo Go’s audio solution later this year.

People living in the United States will be able to get new mice and power banks in June. For Australians, both devices will be available in July.

Earlier this year, Lenovo said that hybrid work environments, which are becoming an increasingly new standard, require portable technology for people to use different workplaces, but not necessarily “mobile.” It doesn’t have to be. As a result, the company said it is developing devices with a low form factor while offering “perfect performance, full connectivity, and full security” to address this change.

In the last quarter of Lenovo, the company released “record” results and the culture of work, learning and play at home became more normal around the world, resulting in a 22% year-on-year increase in Group revenue to 17.2 billion. He said it was in dollars. ..

Related coverage

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos