Astrohaus Freewrite (2nd Generation) Review





Do you like writing away from your usual desk? Also a little mechanical keyboard snob? These two properties do not mesh well. When typing on the go, you usually need to use a laptop (most often with a mediocre keyboard) or a tablet with a wireless keyboard (not ideal). Good mechanical keyboards that can be taken anywhere are rare. Who will set up a full workstation in a coffee shop? At first glance, Astrohaus Freewrite ($ 599) seems to be the ideal solution to that problem. A writing device that allows you to comfortably type anywhere using a mechanical keyboard and a small E-ink display.

Freewrite is designed to facilitate intensive writing, so you don’t have to distract yourself and just focus on what you’re typing. This is different from non-writing software, easy web access, and laptops filled with myriad means and notifications to get your attention. We’ve already seen Freewrite Traveler, a more portable version of Astrohaus with a foldable design and a flatter keyboard. The larger Freewrite is more expensive, but its full-size mechanical keyboard and aluminum body (along with a typewriter-like profile if you like aesthetics) justify the premium. With that in mind, it’s a very single-purpose device and can make its price seem exorbitant unless it’s exactly what you’re looking for.

Digital typewriter to go

Freewrite is much slimmer and very similar to an electric typewriter, except that it has an E-ink screen where the paper carriage is. The screen actually has two parts. A 4.8 x 2.7 inch rectangle that acts as a write area and a small 4.5 x 0.7 inch read bar below it. The latter shows status information such as date, associated email address, and current working folder. (We’ll talk more about them in a minute.)

There are large triangular three-way switches on both sides of the display. The switch on the left selects whether you are working in folders A, B, or C, and the switch on the right sets Wi-Fi on, off, or new (the last switch that makes up the new network). There is a red button in the upper left corner of Freewrite that controls power and wakeup.

This is the top half of Freewrite. The lower half is a mechanical QWERTY keyboard with full size keys with a 60% layout. This means a full set of letters and lines of numbers and special characters, but no numeric keypad or special buttons. The keyboard doesn’t even have arrow keys to control the cursor. This is as close to a typewriter as you can get. All keys are white except for the two new red keys where the Ctrl key is on the PC keyboard. These keys will start a new document in the current folder.

The Freewrite shell consists of a black aluminum chassis at the top that makes up the screen and keyboard, and a hard white plastic bottom panel with four rubber legs to hold it in place on your desk or table. I will. The Freewrite back panel features a swing-out plastic handle for carrying around like a briefcase and a USB Type-C port for charging.

According to Astrohaus, Freewrite can last for weeks for a fee. This seems very likely, given that the E Ink screen (such as the screen of an e-reader such as the Amazon Kindle) consumes very little power. If you enable Wi-Fi only to sync or send drafts, your device will be particularly power-hungry (this isn’t possible if you’re typing on the go). That said, after two weeks of use during the course of this review, I didn’t have to recharge Freewrite, and it’s still getting stronger.

Cloud synchronization and folder organization

Switch on the right[新規]If set to, a Freewrite scan of the local Wi-Fi network will be performed. Then you can select one and enter the password to connect. With a Wi-Fi connection, you can email your drafts to yourself or sync your documents online to Google Drive, Dropbox, or Evernote via Astrohaus’s Postbox web portal. You can also adjust some Freewrite settings using the simple web portal. Here you can only switch between setting the timezone, switching between three different text sizes, requesting a password to unlock Freewrite, and a screensaver or Freewrite logo that displays stylized drawings of famous writers. I will.

With the exception of cloud synchronization and configuration, there are no active connectivity features available in Freewrite. You cannot check your email (even if you can send a draft by email) or your calendar. You cannot browse the web. Sure, you can’t do anything with it, but it’s writing. You also can’t use cloud sync to upload new documents or update the document you’re currently working on from your computer. Only one way.

The switch on the left switches between the three Freewrite working folders. You can save multiple drafts in each folder, but there is no file browser to look up different documents. Pressing both new keys at the same time creates a new draft file in the folder. You can switch between drafts by holding down one of the new keys and pressing PgUp or PgDown.

Hardware ups and downs

Physically speaking, typing Freewrite feels great. The sturdy, heavy and ample body and mechanical keyboard give the impression of typing on a very good but quiet electric typewriter. The Freewrite Traveler model has a keyboard that fits its size, but the difference from Freewrite is the difference between a laptop keyboard and a desktop mechanical keyboard. The larger, stronger keys and their longer travel distance were much more satisfying under the fingers, and I didn’t encounter any ghost keys or dropped letters.

E-ink screens are much slower to update than LCD or OLED screens and are displayed in Freewrite when typed quickly. Even moderate clips can make it difficult for the display to keep up with the input, so when you type, only a group of letters or words pops up, not one letter at a time. It’s a small complaint when typing, but deleting multiple letters or words at once can be frustrating because it accumulates buffered backspace input faster than the display refreshes. Don’t Get Backspace-Happy, You Don’t Have Many Problems.

Speaking of backspace, this is all you can do to edit when entering a draft. Freewrite does not have the ability to return to the format of the cursor control or the exact location in the text to correct typos and misspellings. You can delete words at once instead of letters by holding down New and pressing the Backspace key. It has undo and redo features, but active editing is now complete. You can page up and down the active document to read it, but you can only enter or delete it at the end of the text. According to Astrohaus, this is intentional, and Freewrite is “designed to keep writing moving forward,” but like me, type quickly and make typos in sentences and paragraphs. If you fix it, it will be a serious limitation. Later, you will have to do that on the computer side.

Freewrite saves what you write as plain text, so you can’t set headers, create formatted lists, or make text bold or italic, as you would with a word processor. However, Freewrite is compatible with Markdown. This is a text markup language that allows you to format plain text as you type, using specific symbols and spacing patterns. It’s a bit more work than using keyboard shortcuts, but it’s there, and when Freewrite syncs with Postbox, Postbox automatically formats the document. Freewrite also supports Fountain syntax for creating scripts, automatically formatting them and exporting them as the final draft file.

My writing experience

I’ve been using Freewrite for a few weeks and most of the time it was really fun. It’s easy to carry, you can start typing from anywhere, and the keyboard feels great. It’s much better to type than the Samsung notebooks a few years ago, and unlike notebook keyboards, it doesn’t have to deal with dropped keys and has fewer typos.

Unfortunately, some of these typos made my other strong crash against Freewrite somewhat worse. I type fast and have big fingers, and I habitually go back and correct typos in writing. When I notice them at this point, I can’t stand to leave them there for later editing. Freewrite doesn’t have a cursor to edit the text, so you’ll have to do that or delete most of the sentences and type. that’s all.

The urge to “fix it now!” And it feels like a hassle that I can’t really get in the way of writing and I don’t have to deal with it in my notebook. This is my problem and is in my particular writing process. Other writers may be fine with it, and it may be easier to adapt given the way they write. Indeed, maintaining the momentum of their writing through such artificial stenosis may be their overall purpose.

Verdict: Being single is expensive

Freewrite succeeded for its original purpose. With a great mechanical keyboard and a screen that keeps your device lasting for weeks between charges, the writer can write comfortably and portablely wherever he wants, without distractions. Your style may or may not fit it, and if you’re thinking of this product, you’ll open your eyes to know its limits when it comes to editing what you type. Should be. But if you want to use drafts to organize your thoughts and dig deeper into your work for later editing, Freewrite is ideal.

Its $ 599 price is pretty hard to swallow, but the build quality and unique nature of the device helps justify it to users who find it useful. Again, its limited design isn’t suitable for everyone, and most people will find it too expensive, but you’re a serious writer and Freewrite is your creative. If you think it fits your process, definitely consider it. Writing (and just writing) feels great.

If you don’t think Freewrite is right for you, but want to be able to type on the go, I’ve tested some affordable laptops that are the same (or much lower) as Freewrite. .. Computer, much worse keyboard and battery life. Example? Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5 14 offers Ryzen power just $ 30 more than Freewrite, and its Chromebook Duet offers streamlined Chromebook features for less than half the price.

