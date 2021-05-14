Mid-Atlantic Tech Bridge (MATB) Hosts Virtual Industry Day> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module





Hampton Roads, Virginia, –

The Mid-Atlantic Technology Bridge (MATB) hosted Virtual Industry Day on May 6th.

MATB is a partnership between the Navy Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Carderock Division Norfolk Separation, NSWC Dahlgren Division Damneck Activities, Navy Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Hampton Roads Separation and Commander, Second Fleet (C2F). Each of these commands was present during the presentation, as were two of MATB’s existing regional partners, the 757 CoLab and Gangplank Virginia.

This presentation was held to provide an opportunity to raise industry knowledge on how to work with MATB, Navy X, and the Larger Navy Research and Development Facility (NR & DE). Those who attended Virtual Industry Day learned about the Navy’s acquisition process, current and future requirements, partnerships and SME opportunities. Participants were also able to be directly involved in leadership from all four commands.

Under the guidance of the Navy’s Assistant Secretary (Research, Development, Acquisition), with the support of the Navy Research Office (ONR), a regional technical bridge was established to better connect the Navy’s organizations with the private sector. .. They collaborate between Navy R & D facilities and regional technology ecosystems such as start-ups, academia, businesses, SMEs, nonprofits, and private capital to align capacity issues with technology solutions. Acts as a facilitating super connector. MATB is part of a network of 13 tech bridges.

Technology bridges are used to connect, strengthen and maintain innovation clusters in different regions where Ministry of the Navy (DON) partners are closely linked. MATB promotes innovation, collaboration and partnerships between government agencies and the technology ecosystem in Hampton Roads, Virginia.

Larry Tarasec, Technical Director of the NSWC Carderock Division, said: “Tech Bridge is a great way to partner with a non-traditional partner. There are many difficult and difficult problems that we all need to solve. Using Tech Bridge makes it possible. It’s a great way to do it. “

This TechBridge event was moderated by Dr. Julie Stark of the NSWC Carderock Division, Science and Technology Office Department Head, and focused on Science and Technology (S & T) goals and opportunities, with a brief overview of each command followed by a series. Consists of events. questions and answers.

Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, commander of the US 2nd Fleet (C2F), shared his thoughts on the importance of MATB, the High-Tech Bridge Network, and Navy X.

“The Navy and Marines recognize that in order to remain agile in this highly competitive environment, they must use non-traditional means to harness innovative ideas and capabilities.” Said Lewis. “For this reason, we are excited to partner with the Mid-Atlantic Techbridge Initiative to connect and work with the local industry to find solutions to problems at all levels.”

S & T leaders from NSWC Carderock, NIWC Atlantic and NSWC Dahlgren (Damneck) also outlined their command and partnership opportunities. The presentation ended with a series of questions and answers moderated by Stark.

When asked about the Navy’s plans to leverage virtual augmentation and reality, all S & T leaders had the opportunity to present their thoughts.

“The Navy is a huge organization and the War Center is perfect for advancing technology,” said Dr. Dave Drazen, Chief Technology Officer of the NSWC Carderock Division. “Carderock is already investigating virtual reality to check ships and continues to work on ways to make virtual reality the most effective to support the fleet.”

