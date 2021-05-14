Epic plays Candy Crush to fight Apple in court





From time to time, I look back on my life and wonder what went wrong. For example, I’m sitting in a wooden pew in a federal court and watching Google search for Candy Crush Saga on a display monitor. This is a large-scale trial that has a great stake in high-tech companies. It is also a crash bore.

On the stand, Lorin Hitt, a professor of operations, information and decisions at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton, looks uncomfortable behind the face shield. Epicv in progress. During a direct investigation into the Apple Trial, Hitt testified that he didn’t think he needed to access an app like Candy Crush from a browser, rather than an app that counts as user friction. Global options such as leaving a convenience store and crossing the street to another convenience store.

That so-called fake game.

The point of Hitts’ previous testimony was that game developers would provide multi-homed games for PC and mobile. He’s an Apple expert witness and is here to convince judges that being blocked from the App Store isn’t a big barrier for developers. Epic, where the game Fortnite is actually blocked from the store, took Apple to court and showed it another way. And the paintings that Hit drew in his direct inspection largely denied epic concerns.

Epic lawyer Jonathan Even is also a face shield and is doing his best to puncture Hits’ testimony. I’m doing my best to follow a confusing spreadsheet that includes games that Hitt promised to use on both PCs and mobile phones. Even if you start by pointing out that some of these games aren’t really available on your PC. One game, Words Story, is mentioned in the documentation as being available on the PC, but not on the developer’s website. Words Story of the same art exists in the Microsoft Store, but they are not the same developer. Sir, this is neither the same developer nor the same game. Even say. That so-called fake game.

Helix Game, Crowd City, BitLife, Happy Glass, Paper.io 2, Mr. Some games, such as Bullet, go through this tedious process. I’ve never heard of any of these little potato games. It makes them like a strange point to compare with the most popular games in the world. The app developer’s page, contrary to the Hitts documentation, suggests that it’s not available on the PC. Things are controversial, and Hitt is starting to keep the hang dog Rick Moranis in the atmosphere of Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Did Hitt recheck the data to make sure they are the same developer across the stores? Can he swear that a particular app is from the same developer and tell the court?

Can you give me a court testimony that the game is also available on your PC? I even ask.

Hitt cannot guarantee that all the games listed in the incomprehensible spreadsheet are from the same developer on all platforms. He says his team of researchers did the analysis and he trusts his team.

Is it part of the frictionless process you imagined?

Hitt previously stated that people bought things in their iOS web browsers and identified eight games that they could use in their iOS apps. These are identified in the spreadsheet. Epic complains that this process is not enough and is certainly not ubiquitous. Now, Even presents a frictionless process that Hitt was willing to testify earlier in the day. Candy Crush Saga is an example chosen by Even. When you visit the website and press install, it will be sent to the App Store immediately. Tab back to the website. The only possible way to play on the web is on your desktop. Candy Crush’s Facebook option is also desktop.

Is it part of the frictionless process you imagined? Somewhat ironically, I even ask.

Try another game Clash Royale developed by Supercell. Accessing the Supercells FAQ reveals that the payment process is only done through the Apples App Store or Google Play. Supercell itself doesn’t hold payment information, but do you think the team was able to visit the website, buy legitimate Clash Royale money and return to the app? Is it your testimony? I even ask.

Then he twists the knife: the typical user of Clash Royale does not have a research team, even observe.

I’m afraid I’ll run all eight apps, but thankfully I can even get rid of the tiredness. According to Even, there are three apps that help you buy something on the web and use it in your app. PlayerUnknownsBattlegrounds, Roblox, Fortnite. (However, Fortnite is banned from iOS.) Does Hitt have any reason to challenge this?

Even’s Point Stand: Most of us don’t have a research team

Hit says he trusts his team. I feel very sick for the team where the hit was thrown under the bus.

Upon redirect, Apples Cynthia Richman will try to stop the bleeding. The developer may license the game to other developers. This may explain some of the cases where the developers don’t match. Hitt also tells us that the rather brutal example of Evens is not typical. Hitt proudly says he bought V-bucks personally in his mobile browser.

Given the example you provided, it seemed pretty difficult, says Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. What is the explanation for why these could not be done during the interrogation? Now, Hitt says there were other links in the spreadsheet.

That may be very true. But Evens argues that most of us don’t have a research team. I wish I could send them to trial on my behalf and blame them if the work was substandard. Instead, I sit through personally intolerable expert testimony. Why are you focusing on this in particular? That’s the most interesting thing that happened all day long.

