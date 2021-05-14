European Technology Today: Barcelona’s Impress Wins $ 50 Million, German Watchdog Increases N26 Surveillance, Italy Fines Google 102 Million





Hello!

This is what happened today at European Tech.

Deals

-Israel’s international e-commerce platform Global-E raised $ 375 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq, with a corporate value of $ 3.55 billion.

-US-based venture capital firm Top Tier Capital has raised approximately $ 260 million in establishing Europe’s first dedicated fund of funds. The Luxembourg-based fund will launch as an LP with the support of the UK Government-backed BBI.

-Spanish invisible orthodontic maker Smile2Impress, or simply Impress, has raised $ 50 million in a Series A round led by Care Capital.

-Banking as a Services innovator Omnio has completed a 26 million round of funding led by Pan-European venture capital firm Grebera Capital.

-Morressier, Berlin’s academic community virtual conferencing and publishing platform, has raised $ 18 million in a Series A round led by Owl Ventures. Existing investors Cherry Ventures and Redalpine also participated in the round.

-Israel Identity and Security Management Platform Authomize today announced the end of a $ 16 million Series A round led by Innovation Endeavours.

-London carbon offset valuation provider Sylvera has raised $ 5.8 million in a seed funding round led by Index Ventures and has seen participation from all existing investors, including Seedcamp, Speedinvest and Revent.

-Also tracked numerous (other) European technology funding rounds and M & A transactions. All of this is included in a handy list on Friday afternoon in our weekly Roundup newsletter (Note: the full list is for paid customers only). ). Also, see the European Technical News section for ongoing coverage.

Worth reading / worth knowing

-US tech giant Apple has recently accused the European Commission of abusing its dominant position in the music streaming market, damaging small developers trying to compete in equal competition. After giving, there is increasing pressure in Brussels. The Commission is focusing on the app market for music streaming services in this particular case, but the move could open up a broader debate about the conditions that developers will be required to enter the App Store.

-Italian competition regulators have fined Google 102 million for excluding Enel-developed e-mobility apps from Android systems.

-Europe needs to understand how to benefit from innovation.

-German Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin has ordered Mobile Bank N26 to fix IT surveillance and customer due diligence issues to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

-Three years after the EU’s flagship GDPR data protection regulations come into force, the turmoil over international data transfer following the groundbreaking Schrems II decision could hamper new technologies and endanger the block’s digital agenda. there is.

–Sonos scored points in a court battle with Google. A German court has issued a provisional injunction against a Google subsidiary in Ireland for violating one of Sonos’ patents.

-Indian ride-hailing service company Ola is attractive because it provides London drivers with an incentive to switch to electric vehicles and tries to convince city regulators that it is suitable for operation in the city.

-The Riga City Council has signed a contract with TechHub Riga for cofinancing activities for Latvian start-ups.

Today’s top tweets

Congratulations to #barclaysaccel alum @SafelloAB for listing on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market in Stockholm. https://t.co/NnoX3Bv5Cv

— Techstars (@techstars) May 13, 2021

I dig deeper into the future of Apple’s App Store in the light of the Commission’s recent objections. This is the breakdown @ tech_eu1 / 12 https://t.co/NykOYGfu9n

— Samuel Stolton (@SamuelStolton) May 13, 2021

I don’t think I often say, “This is how the office works again.” I think it will be a constantly evolving concept.

@GoCardless Chief Human Resources Officer Eva Ducruezet tells @ Wired UK about his next era of work https://t.co/eM4uC2nQ43

— Balderton Capital (@balderton) May 13, 2021

0. Europe’s technology ecosystem is in the right position for growth.Capital availability and mobility, investor competition, (remote) talent pool, mentorship and education

Great panel @ DebutSessions @ Kieranleehill @rsohoni @cape @ chrija @ calfonsorico. Important shared insights: pic.twitter.com/RXyRBuEnXI

–Miruna Girtu (@MirunaGirtu) May 13, 2021

Of all the exciting plans that @tech_eu will create in the coming months, one of the most interesting is the topic of crossing borders, a technology that scales internationally (from Europe to Europe). Focusing on companies.

Ride @JillPetz and lead it for us!

— Robin Wauters @ Tech.eu (@robinwauters) May 13, 2021

Congratulations to #NasdaqListed @ Vertex Inc, which announced the acquisition of @Taxamo this morning! https://t.co/bOGXV9Lz0i

— Nasdaq (@Nasdaq) May 13, 2021

Dazzling, #privacy geek: The @Facebooks judicial review decision is coming tomorrow as to whether Irish can stop moving data across the Atlantic.

— Mark Scott (@ markscott82) May 13, 2021

Registration for the Selecting Startups Online Certificate Program (June 8-15, 2021) has officially started. We worked with the renowned European technical conference @VivaTech to connect promising startups with next-generation VC leaders. Register today! https://t.co/6zSOytX4Bn

— VC unlock (@vcunlocked) May 13, 2021

Survey: Israeli start-ups raise money faster and become less dependent on relocation.

@Zackw, VP and General Manager of @IntelIgnite, said:

— CTech (@Calcalistech) May 13, 2021

Current demand for Greek technicians is beyond the roof and no slowdown is expected.

There is a full reorganization of great talent and the entire pool is growing rapidly (some interesting numbers to share soon). As always, good talent follows good talent.

— Greek Startup Pirate (@StartupPirateGR) May 13, 2021

This morning, I sent @ CapitalCall_ No. 44 a weekly European VC digest directly to my inbox.

Recommended thread for this week https://t.co/rbNsHkL7qE

— CapitalCall (@CapitalCall_) May 13, 2021

Appointed as @EPPGroup Reporter for DSA and DMA by @EP_Economics.

Work with your colleagues to rebuild Europe’s digital landscape. # DigitalServicesAct # DigitalMarketsAct # regulation4innovation pic.twitter.com/SzLM46hvkG

— Eva Maydell (Paunova) (@ EvaMaydell) May 13, 2021

What do you think of this daily summary and how you can improve it!

Of course, follow us on Twitter.







