Twitter may start verifying your account next week and you’ll see a new verification request form online





Twitter had previously announced that this process would take place on the floor in January, but things didn’t happen as planned.

Highlights Twitter will make a new self-service validation request form available starting next week. Researcher Jane Manchum Wong shared a screenshot of the available Twitter validation form. Twitter is a human perspective for validating profiles as well as with the help of technology.

Twitter is tinkering with the idea of ​​launching a validation program. The company had previously announced that the process would take place on the floor in January, but things didn’t happen as planned. However, the new report suggests that microblogging sites will be able to take advantage of the new self-service validation request form starting next week. For inexperienced people, Twitter stopped the verification process after one of the verified users was accused of being a white supremacist.

Researcher Jane Manchum Wong shared a screenshot of the Twitter validation form that will be available starting next week. Sharing the photo, she wrote, I was told by multiple sources that Twitter will launch a new self-service verification request starting next week. Twitter revealed on its blog that the self-service application process will be available within the web account settings page and in-app. This process involves asking the applicant to select a category of confirmed status and verifying their identity via links and other support materials.

Therefore, if you want to put a blue checkmark on your profile,[アカウント設定]Go to the menu[確認のリクエスト]You need to tap the option. To get a verified profile, you belong to the following categories, including governments, businesses, brands and organizations, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and games, activists, organizers, and other influential individuals. Remember that you need to. Therefore, when filling out the confirmation form, the user must verify their identity and provide various links to verify their identity and details related to their work.

Twitter said it would need a human perspective to validate the profile, as well as with the help of technology. We will also provide people with the option to share demographics after the completion of the new validation application so that they can better measure and improve the fairness of the validation process. The company said on its blog that it will soon share details of the application process.

In addition to issuing a new blue scale, Twitter also plans to remove the badge from inactive and incomplete accounts.

Twitter stopped giving users verification badges in 2017 in response to anger over white supremacist profile validation. The company revealed that verification is not a form of approval, and Twitter does not approve anyone by adding a blue badge next to their profile. However, Twitter continued to confirm the user despite the pause, but the process was internalized.

