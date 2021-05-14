How to catch up with today’s competitive digital retail ecosystem





The pandemic has made retailers more innovative and have had to adapt their services to keep their customers interested. Matthew ONeill, VMware’s Industry Managing Director, explains why retailers need to incorporate digital thinking into the core of their business to avoid being exposed or left behind.

Despite the reopening of non-essential stores in the UK and Wales in recent months, the changes in the earthquake in the retail industry caused by the pandemic could remain here. Over the past year, many companies have moved online as physical stores have been forced to close. In addition, we’ve seen digital native brands evolve further, with Boohoo’s acquisition of Debenhams and online fashion retailer ASOS becoming the new owners of Topshop and the Arcadia empire.

Thanks to the already thriving e-commerce ecosystem, the relative digital maturity of the retail sector was important in preventing many retailers from shutting down completely during this period. However, moving to operations only through digital channels remains a challenge, often requiring retailers to reassess their creativity and, in some cases, their business models.

VMware research shows that this investment is at least beginning to pay off. Nearly one-third of the UK’s population reports that retailers offer a better digital experience than before the pandemic, an e-commerce store that not only continues, but in some cases improves the customer experience. It shows that the role of is evolving. , One-third (32%) of the general public say they haven’t missed the retail stores in-store as much as they thought.

But retailers need to ask themselves how to build consumer digital-first habits, continue to improve the customer experience, and balance the right clicks and mortar between innovation and in-store experience. Is to find out.

Creating a novel customer experience

Over the past year, the desire for more innovative digital experiences in retail has increased. For example, according to our survey, nearly half (45%) of people increase their use of virtual reality or augmented reality (VR / AR) by retailers to better understand the appearance of their products at home. Welcome.

But it doesn’t have to be just what it looks like in the house. One of the truly innovative examples of digital first experiences is the virtual Lipscanner app created by luxury cosmetology brand Chanel. Home application software uses automated reality to allow users to virtually try Chanel lipstick. In addition, the app uses artificial intelligence to identify the customer’s lip color in the image and recommend matching shades in the collection. This allows for personalization and provides a personalized experience.

Such an experience not only provides the customer with a unique and engaging experience, but also consumes the remote purchase of products that would have traditionally been done in stores where the color can be physically viewed and tested. Increase the trust of people.

Balance between security and trust

Data and analytics play a key role in the development of these new experiences, allowing businesses to personalize their digital products based on their customers’ previous purchases and locations. The ability of retailers to build consumer digital identities in this way is sensitive, secure, and correct, providing automated, targeted marketing activities and an overall customer experience of brand value. Can be improved.

However, retailers need to balance their desire for data in order to convey consumer confidence to the customer experience. In fact, according to a VMware survey, the majority of UK consumers (68%) are afraid or uncomfortable sharing their personal data with retailers because of privacy concerns. Without it, retailers will be challenged to guess customer preferences and create exceptionally personalized digital experiences.

In an environment where cybercrime is on the rise and vulnerable web apps are a major source of retail data breaches, establishing this trust is not a meaningful feat, but in the pursuit of new customer experiences, companies are using their apps And software security.

How does technology and High Street work together?

The dawn of Hybrid High Street is approaching. Technology is at the heart of helping you move to a click-and-mortar store, providing the best possible customer and colleague experience, stepping in and delivering great service. For example, Amazon opens its first tilless store in the UK, Amazon Fresh, which automatically bills shoppers when they go out, but digital technology can transform the in-store experience with traditional cashiers. It’s not just about automating roles. .. Providing a technology-backed, seamless experience across all physical and digital channels, from interactive dressing rooms to electronic shelf labels (ESLs), is key to the success of the High Street brand.

Next step to success

Continued investment in innovation is fundamental to the future of the retail sector. It’s essential to enable retailers to deliver great digital and online shopping experiences. Retailers who don’t put digital thinking at the center of their business are quickly exposed and left behind.

It’s definitely a tough lesson, but to win the hearts of consumers, you need to think digitally first, not just talk about digital. Retailers take a digital-first stance and leverage cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, facial recognition, and automation to create apps and experiences that attract, attract, and retain consumers both online and in stores. By doing so, you have a real opportunity to differentiate yourself.

