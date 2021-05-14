Xbox Series X UK sales surpassed PS5 in April but can’t keep up with the switch





The Xbox Series X lags far behind the PS5 in terms of global sales and overall popularity, but won in the UK last April in terms of unit sales.

(Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo courtesy of CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP, Getty Images) On November 10, 2020, when the Xbox Series X game console was released worldwide at an electronics store in Tokyo, the Microsoft Xbox logo appeared. It shows.

According to a Windows Central report, both the Xbox Series X and S consisted of a great chunk of over 90,000 consoles sold in the UK last month. Official sales figures haven’t been revealed (Microsoft hasn’t announced hardware sales for the Series X and S yet), but as several other reports have stated, the next-generation Xbox console. Was outperforming the PS5 in the UK market.

As NME.com reported, the PS5 decline will occur after leading the UK sales charts in February and March. Supplies were hit hard in April. This revived Microsoft’s competing system as more Series X and S units came to the market. That’s why Sony is trying everything it can to improve the PS5 supply, and is also considering redesigning the console to build it cheaper.

Approaching green tide

At launch, the Xbox Series X and S didn’t win as much fanfare as the competing PlayStation 5. As a result, Sony consoles sold out very quickly. It was recently revealed that the PS5 has already shipped 7.8 million units in just six months.

Obviously, there was a problem with this. Sony’s next-generation console is certainly off the shelves, but it’s not in the hands of gamers. Many blame the Scalper culture, and they are not wrong. The PS5 will sell out within minutes (and in some cases seconds) of the restocking renewal and then appear on the secondary market with an insane price increase.

This could be where the Xbox found its foothold in terms of sales. The Series X is actually a better purchase in terms of value, except that it’s basically impossible to get a PS5. Or at least that’s what TechRadar claims. From a technical point of view, the next-generation Xbox has more powerful hardware than its competitors, so there are some truths about this. The Series X is much more capable of producing butter-smooth gameplay in native 4K, while the PS5 can barely render 1440p at the same (or even lower) frame rate.

(Photo: Phil Barker / Future Publishing via Getty Images) Details of the LED logo on the Microsoft Xbox Series X home video game console taken on October 9, 2020.

Handheld game reigns

Sales performance for the Series X / S has improved, but it still couldn’t compete with the Nintendo Switch Jaguar Note. This is the best-selling game console in the UK and for good reason. It just doesn’t have an Xbox or PlayStation console. How else do gamers get the fix?

Recently, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 84 million units, with millions more on the market. At the speed it sells, the Switch will probably pass 100 million units faster than the Wii and Sony PlayStation 4.

(Photo: Chona Kasinger / Bloomberg via Getty Images) Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch game console in Seattle, Washington, USA, Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Fun Escape: A virtual paradise where homebound players from around the world can start a new life. Build an idyllic island with fellow villagers who appear in the form of birds, dogs and even ostriches.

