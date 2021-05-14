Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may work on Wear OS





You may not yet know when the next Samsung Unpacked event will be, but it seems to be another fuss about the event. Expect some new foldable smartphones and some new smartwatches, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. There are already rumors about smartwatches, but the most interesting is the latest rumors that it runs on Wear OS instead of Samsung’s own Tizen.

According to the South Korean website, Samsung will not use its own Tizen OS for its latest smartwatches. Instead, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 run on Google’s Wear OS. It’s interesting that they will use Google OS for wearables many years ago, so they will use it for future smartwatches as well. Perhaps this is due to the lack of third party apps in Tizen.

For more details on the smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 shows “traditional watch design” in sizes 42mm and 46mm, and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 shows “casual and simple design” in variations of 40mm and 42mm. Other than that, there isn’t much detail about these upcoming smartwatches at this time, but we anticipate more leaks and rumors in the coming weeks as the Unpacked event approaches.

One of the rumors that came to mind before was that it had a blood glucose reading feature. Unfortunately, the Korean website states that two devices will not have it in the future. A non-invasive blood glucose reader was a coup for Samsung because it helps people with diabetics and those who want to closely monitor their blood glucose levels. It looks like we have to wait for future Samsung wearables on this.

Samsung will announce new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, as well as new smartphones such as the Galaxy S21 FE. Unpacking events can occur in July or August of this year, at the latest in September.

