Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed to be released on July 20th in North America and July 23rd in Europe





Akibas Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will be available for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC on July 20th in North America and July 23rd in Europe via Steam, GOG and Humble Store for $ 39.99, developed by publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe. Announced by Acquire.

In Japan, Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed will be released on PlayStation 4 and Switch on May 20th.

The 10th Anniversary Edition of Physical Day 1 is now available for pre-order at the XSEED Games Online Store and participating retailers for $ 49.99. The Digital Deluxe Edition is also available on PlayStation 4 and Steam for $ 49.99.

The outline of each edition is as follows.

10th Anniversary Edition

Retail version of Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Custom box with Exclusive art Softcover artbook with 96 pages over Illustrations, commemorative short stories, Akiba’s Trip Original soundtrack concept artwork 2 CDs

PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe Edition

Akibas Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed game 47 Track Digital Soundtrack Exclusive PlayStation4 System Theme Set of 10 Avatars

PC Digital Deluxe Edition

Akibas Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed game 47 Track Digital Soundtrack Digital version of 96-page art book

And here’s an overview of the game from the Steam page ::

about

Supernatural creatures are stalking Akihabara’s pop culture mecca, and you know it because they turned you into one of them. Their only weakness, and your weakness, is sunlight. So there is only one way to stop them. Call them on the street, undress them, and expose their skin before they do it to you.

Attack the colorful city of Akihabara with rolled posters, guitars, laptops, magical girl wands, or (if you claim) real weapons. Browse real-life shop recreation around 2011, interact with Akibas residents and tourists, and discover many of the town’s secrets.

Do you work with a secret paranormal hunting agency, give the creatures a fair shake (hey, some of them seem okay), or look for your nerdy friends? Choose your side, choose your mission, and enjoy a bohemian adventure with Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed.

Main functions

A playful rethinking of the Mecca of Japanese electronics I took a virtual tour of the Akihabara area in the 2011s, complete with accurate street layouts and shops based on the actual business of the time, and reproduced with attention to detail. .. Add this playful twist of a 3D side-scrolling action game while stylishly arranging customizable clothes and costumes to humiliate vampires while nerdy weapons of replicas, collectibles and other entertaining objects. Please fight like. Your choice is important Choose a faction to support in the fight for Akihabara and watch your decision influence the process of the story and culminate in one of several different endings. Choose Full Dual Audio English or Original Japanese and enjoy hours of narration.

Watch the new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

