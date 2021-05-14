Pico and HTC’s new enterprise VRHMD, Epic App Store judges give a compromise tip





Apple-Epic Smackdown, partdeux. As the trial prolongs, the Epics proceedings against Apple may have lost their advantage. The discussion flows into the question about what defines a video game. Is Fortnite a video game or a metaverse with the game inside? How about Roblox? Isn’t the Metaverse exclusive by definition, even if you choose different Metaverses? Judges can impose compromises, which would be a loss for Apple as it seeks to defeat Epic for full proof.

HTC Doubles Enterprise VR, Announces Two New Headsets: Vive Focus 3 and Vive Pro 2. Launched June 27, Focus 3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform for $ 1,300 for enterprises with 120 fields. It is a headset. It has of-view and 6MP perimeter resolution.

Piconeo Pro Eye 3

Pico

Pico announces next-generation enterprise 6DoF headsets: Neo 3 Pro and Neo 3 Pro Eye. These headsets are built for businesses and will be available in North America, Europe and more. The headset features a single 5.5 display with a resolution of 3664×1920 and also runs the Snapdragon XR2 platform, 773 PPI, and refresh rates up to 90Hz.

Niantic’s location-based shared AR experience is now available in the SDK (Software Development Kit). … [+]

Niantic

Niantic extends the developer platform and AR tools. The real-world platform is officially called the Niantic Lightship. We hope that wider access will allow more developers to build their own AR applications, attracting AR and expanding it to the mainstream.

The company announced new features such as WebXR and real-time translation.

Spatial

Spatial collaboration platform adds WebXR and translation capabilities. Launched on stage by Alex Kipman using HoloLens 2 at Mobile World Congress in 2019, the company has spent the past 18 months adding more ways to collaborate between devices. Today, Spatial extends beyond remote work to social and leisure, world building, and NFT art galleries, increasing the use cases introduced by the community.

Matterport has passed 5 million building scans. To provide some context, it’s five times the number of New York City buildings. With Matterport, users can easily capture the physical space and turn it into an accurate and immersive digital twin. This allows colleagues to collaborate without having to go to the field. The app is on iPhone and other devices and is accelerating growth.

Volumetric Format Association (VFA) was established. These seven companies include charter members Verizon, as well as ZEISS, RED Digital Cinema, Unity, Intel, NVIDIA and Canon. The organization’s goal is to work together to establish a collection of specifications that drive the adoption of volume capture, processing, encoding, distribution, and playback.

Apple has announced that the Advanced Manufacturing Fund has awarded Corning, a glass supplier of various Apple products, an award of $ 45 million. The company will use this money to expand its manufacturing capacity and research and develop product durability. As a result, many believe that Corning may become a supplier of Apple AR glass when the time comes.

Tickets for Burning Man-2021 Virtual Burn are now on sale. You can experience various things such as BRCVR of Altspace. Virtual Burn is available from August 22nd to September 7th, 2021 with early bird tickets.

This week’s XR is a podcast hosted by Paramounts futurist Ted Schilowitz and the author of this weekly column, Charlie Fink. You can find it on the podcasting platforms Spotify, iTunes and YouTube.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

