LA thief remains unbeatable after adding Huke to the roster





The LA thief has no chance of winning after adding Kyler “Huke” Garland to the roster instead of Thomas “TJHaLy” Haley.

LA Thieves started with the winner bracket for the first time since Stage 1 when both Austin SlasheR Liddicoat and Donovan “Temp” Laroda were still on the roster. During Stage 1, they were attacked by LA guerrillas, confusing and starting the tournament. Now, in Stage 3, the LA thief was upset again with the winner’s bracket by the Florida Mutiners.

Florida seemed inconsistent in the Stage 3 group, finishing 3-2 and second overall. It gave them a spot against the winner Bracket’s LA thief — they were predicted to lose it. But Florida surprised everyone with their performance against LA thieves. Travis “Neptune” McCloud was the salvation blessing of Florida Mutineers and led to victory in great personal play. Besides losing close control, Florida was able to pull things back and beat the LA thief 3-1. On the thief’s side, the team appears to be out of balance even after removing TJ Haly from the first roster.

“Overall, I’m sure I could have played better,” Neptune said when talking to Call of Duty League analyst Lotti Vamprag after the match. “In the first game, I ended up with a rouge. I played life behind p2 for rotation, and after we win the match, we’re going to make money I thought. “

LA thieves continue to struggle after adding Huke

Huke was the most valuable free agent on the market after being removed from the Dallas Empire’s starting list. The opportunity to get Huke was something the LA thief couldn’t miss. However, adding Huke was costly. They had to remove one of the longtime players TJ Haly, well named Iceman for his clutching ability. Despite his ability to hold the clutch in certain situations, TJ Haly’s play fell in Stage 3.

Relentless. @Mutineers at the top of the lewd 3-1 series against @LAThieves. # F3arTheDeep advances to play @Subliners in the spot of the winner final. # CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/GAO5Itl04A

— Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) May 14, 2021

Since joining the roster, Huke has had to face a New York subliner and a Florida mutiner. Both teams may have been defeated by a thief. Nevertheless, the LA thief looked like his former shell. After a series of defeats, LA thieves need to perform an elimination bracket run to get a chance to win their first major title.







