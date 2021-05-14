David vs. Google-iath: Inventor from Big Easy takes over Big Tech





Imagine the money Google generated and think about what it would be like if it were here in New Orleans. “

Two years before Google began humbly in the Silicon Valley garage, David Foil was working on his own Internet invention in 1996 in a minimalist family apartment in Destarhan.

I didn’t even have a garage. I had a kitchen table, Foil said.

That table is where Hoyle started a company called Big Easy Technology.

When he, his wife and two daughters weren’t eating at the kitchen table, Foil sat there and messed with the hardware and designed software. In 1997, he created a disposable business card that contained personal information and could be inserted into a floppy disk drive so that the information could be uploaded to a computer. He also scribbled notes and diagrams laying out ideas for gathering information on the Internet to create targeted online advertising.

Targeted Online Advertising Today’s popular advertising, focused on the products that computer users have recently searched online, has become a major business model for big tech companies like Google, generating trillions of dollars. I am.

And at his kitchen table in Destarhan, a 14-step process to collect user demographics and interact with a computer to provide “advertisements related to what the user is doing at a particular time”. It was Hoyle who obtained the patent for.

A federal court recently ruled that he was in a position to seek compensation from Google and other tech companies for the use of the concept he said he invented in Destarhan. Hoyle argues that he should have been given 20 years to develop his own targeted online advertising product based on the patents he received, or to license others for a fee. Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court is considering a serious question of how the government has dealt with patents for small inventors in the Internet age.

Hoyle filed for the first patent on July 17, 1998, for “Computer Interface Methods and Devices Using Targeted Advertising.” He developed a toolbar feature called CandiBar. This patent was granted by the United States Patent Office on October 31, 2000. It included a detailed description and diagram of the CandiBars interface and ads that appear below the search bar.

The Patent Office granted Hoyle two more sophisticated targeted advertising patents in 2003 and 2004.

Google, on the other hand, wasn’t included until September 1998, two months after Hoyles BE Technology filed its first targeted advertising patent. Google filed for its first search engine patent in 2000, but didn’t fully pursue patents, including targeted advertising, until 2003.

The US Patent Office rejected the application in 2006. Specifically, we cited two Hoyles patents as evidence that Google was unable to make its original claim to a particular aspect of what it was trying to develop.

When the Patent Office rejected them, all they did was cut 32 claims that referred to targeted advertising. They didn’t contact us, Foil said. They are a $ 1 trillion company based on targeted advertising and have no rights to this revenue.

According to Hoyle, Google eventually obtained a patent that didn’t include targeted ads, but continued to develop targeted advertising products anyway. Mr. Foil said Google should have contacted BE Technology since Google has used demographically targeted advertising that infringed his patent since 2003.

Enter the lawyer Shea Dixon, whose late father Dave Dixon knew one or two things about his invention in New Orleans. Dave Dixon came up with New Orleans Saints, Superdome, the USFL Pro Football League, and World Championship Tennis, a major professional tennis tour.

Shea Dixon says she had met Hoyle at an event at the Louisiana Technology Council and didn’t really understand what the Hoyles company was doing. After that, he learned about the dispute with Google and wanted to help. He believes Foil was plagued by his legitimate share of the huge profits of online advertising, and New Orleans, in turn, missed the chance to become a tech hub.

According to Dixon, there was probably $ 4 trillion between Google, Facebook, and everyone else who infringed the patent. They knew exactly the steps to make it work and how to do this patent. And they succeeded.

And Dixon claims that the US government has helped Google pull it off.

Michelle Lee was Google’s Director of Patent Strategy when the Patent Office rejected Google’s first advertising patent application in 2006.

BE Technology sued Google and 18 other companies for patent infringement in 2012. However, before the proceedings were considered, Michele Lee left Google to become the branch manager of the US Patent Office in Silicon Valley. In 2015, then-President Barack Obama appointed her as Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and was responsible for the entire US Patent and Trademark Office.

Three years ago, the America Invents Act reviewed the US patent system in 2012 and created a new dispute process outside federal court under the new Patent Tribunal.

The American Inventions Act also empowered Lee to appoint a PTAB judge to rule the case as Commissioner of the Patent Office and appoint himself to a committee that could overturn the PTAB’s decision. Dixon said it was unclear whether Lee exercised these powers in connection with any of BE’s patent examination cases, but he said the system was built up in favor of Big Tech. thinking.

According to Dixon, they have always ruled in favor of Google. Is it a stacked deck? Yeah, it’s a fairly stacked deck. That’s almost the definition of it.

The PTAB not only rejected BE’s patent infringement claims, but also abandoned most or all of BE’s advertising patent claims.

According to a recent Bloomberg News analysis, the inventor and at least one former federal judge have called the Patent Trial Commission “a patent death squad for killing about 2,000 patents since it was first established in 2012. I call it.

Big Tech says it supports the PTAB and helps eliminate undeveloped patent-applying trolls and hamper innovation. Foil says he is not a troll. He said he worked hard to monetize the invention of targeted advertising until he was off course by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and competed with a business partner.

Some proceedings have passed the Federal Circuit and even extended to the US Supreme Court, which challenges various aspects of the PTAB process. Several federal circuit judges asked the Commissioner of the Patent Office to create a panel of appeal judges.

The High Court is currently considering a case called USA vs. Arthrex, which claims the PTAB panel is unconstitutional because the judge was not appointed with the advice and consent of the US Senate. BE filed a courtmate’s document in this proceeding, alleging that the PTAB process infringes the inventor’s rights through due process.

At some point in the oral argument on March 1, Judge John Roberts called the Commissioner of the Patent Office a charade in which he could appoint additional judges to review the case.

According to Roberts, it doesn’t seem like a ruling that would be accepted by a system featuring due process.

The court will rule the Arthrex case in July, and based on comments from the judge in March, Dixon and Hoyle said the court is likely to rule Arthrex and Congress will amend it. action.

BE Technology recently gained the right to proceed with another patent litigation filed last year against Google and Twitter in federal court in Delaware and passed tests to proceed to a trial controlled by a small number of small businesses. ..

WWL-TV solicited comments from Google’s press office in April and May. I responded with an automatic message confirming the request, but did not answer the station’s question.

Station also did not respond to questions posed to Lee through Amazon Web Services, her current employer, Vice President.

Foil left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He said he would continue to fight for license fees, which he believed was due to a company formerly known as Big Easy Technology. If he could develop the concept to make money while at Big Easy, he’s still wondering what he could have done.

