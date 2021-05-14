EY Opens Wavespace Center in Beijing to Support Technological Innovation





EY has launched the Wavespace Center in Beijing, one of more than 40 innovation and technology-focused workspaces around the world. The new center will focus on many advanced technologies, including the role of 5G in the future of life and business in China.

The EYs Wavespace location is a human-centric design and collaboration hub that acts as a meeting point between digital experts and innovation-focused clients. EY employees from numerous service lines meet in Wavespace to provide an interdisciplinary transformational experience.

Focus areas include advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, blockchain, customer experience, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and robotics. 5G will play a key role in the new center, according to Paul Cheung, who leads EY’s Greater China in telecom, media and technology practices.

Beijing Wavespace’s flagship center focuses on industrial trends and business applications in 5G technology. In short, how 5G will become a new common sense in our lives and business environment, how to strengthen digitization and promote the Internet of Things in the commercial scene, and how smart cities will digitally transform society and the economy as a whole. He said it was to be able to promote it.

China is a global leader in the 5G landscape, supported by the vast network infrastructure of Shenzhen-based telco Huaweis. According to reports, 5G will bring a $ 6 billion annual boost to China’s telecommunications industry by 2025, imminent adoption and application of next-generation technologies throughout society and business.

From the new Wavespace location, EY leverages its vast digital expertise to help businesses realize this potential while supporting a wide range of advances in new technologies. China also hosts a vibrant robot market. One of the most advanced artificial intelligence landscapes in the world. And the booming electronics industry.

EY Greater China Chairman Jack Chan put these developments in a broader economic context. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan underscores its long-term goal of achieving major technological advances and being at the forefront of innovative nations by 2035.

Technological innovation is one of the most important forces supporting China’s high-quality economic development, and the digital economy in particular will be an important driving force for future growth.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos