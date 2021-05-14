A leak in Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reveals a whole new look and hardware





It’s virtually impossible to bring a remarkable tech product to market without leaking at least a little bit, and Google’s smartphones are mostly well-known for being leaked before their release. The Pixel 6 seems to be facing the same fate as the new leak reveals a new camera and deviates significantly from the simple, subdued design language expected of Google’s hardware group.

The leak occurs through Jon Prosser on his YouTube channel Front Page Tech. According to his report, two devices, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, have been unveiled. The details of the leak are primarily visual and have been reproduced by his rendering artist based on many photographs taken with the actual prototype.

According to the image, both phones give almost every footprint on the screen, thanks to a centrally located punchhole camera and a small bezel. A fingerprint reader in the display is also expected based on the icon that appears on the lock screen.

The back is still styled with a two-tone combination, but the camera module is expanded to full width to split the colors. Based on the image, this camera module looks pretty thick, but it may have been slightly decorated during the photo-to-render conversion.

Perhaps the biggest sign of this leak is only on the Pixel 6 Pro. It includes a third rear camera not found in the smaller version. This may explain why Google hasn’t labeled the “XL” Monica, which has been historically used in most previous Pixel generations, as well as the size of the phone. Unfortunately, there is no information on the focal lengths or features of the additional sensors. Also, there is no information as to whether it is intended as an independent camera.

As with any leak, it’s important to keep in mind that the details aren’t always perfectly accurate. There have been ups and downs in the history of Jon Prosser’s leaks. However, Max Weinbach further corroborates this leak based on his own sources, but note that the colors shown in the leak do not match.

As previously reported, the Pixel 6 line is expected to leave Qualcomm’s chips in favor of the codename Whitechapel, co-developed by Google and Samsung. Changing the design language along with significant internal changes is fairly traditional, so the timing is guaranteed to match.

