Rumors: Apple Announces Third Generation AirPods and HiFi Apple Music Tier on May 18th





According to new rumors, Apple will announce the third-generation AirPods and the recently rumored HiFi, a fidelity Apple Music layer, through a press release on its website on Tuesday, May 18.

New rumors come from Apple YouTuber Luke Miani, who allegedly shared exclusive news with the Apple Track website. According to YouTuber, Apple will release the next generation of AirPods through newsroom updates and website updates.

Miani, who we contacted, said the new AirPods could be announced in a press release on May 18th, including the debut of Apple Music.

In 2019, Apple released a brand new AirPods Pro through a press release on its website, which seems plausible, but the information should be taken with a grain of salt. The new AirPods are expected to feature an updated design that is more consistent with the AirPods Pro design, but lacks “Pro” features such as active noise canceling.

The new AirPods will be the first major update to the standard AirPods, following a few 2019 updates featuring wireless charging, Hey Siri support, and improved battery life. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the new AirPods will be fully mass-produced in the third quarter of this year.

According to new rumors, Apple will announce a whole new HiFi or fidelity Apple Music layer alongside the new third-generation AirPods. According to a report earlier this month, Apple will begin offering high-quality streaming to Apple Music subscribers in the “next few weeks” with a new subscription tier.

According to the report, Tier will cost the same $ 9.99 as the current individual Apple Music packages. Still, details about how Apple includes HiFi music streaming into its existing tier remain unclear. The code in the first beta of the next iOS 14.6 update discovered by MacRumors suggests that HiFi “Apple Music” streaming may be limited to compatible hardware only.

The source for HiFi’s Apple Music report has identified a new layer and the launch of AirPods just a few weeks away, which may refer to the launch at WWDC. Apple will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference starting June 7th to announce new updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. WWDC is software-focused, but hardware announcements at events are certainly possible.

