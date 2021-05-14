How to try Google’s chat message feature in Gmail





(Pocket-lint)-The ability to access chat messages directly from Gmail is now available to more users. Google first introduced this feature for Google Workspace users last year, but it’s now available to most Gmail users on iOS, Android, and the web. However, this is still a testing feature and needs to be enabled.

What is Google Chat?

Chat is the successor to Google. It can be used as another app. However, if you tend to live in Gmail every day for work or personal daily life, we recommend accessing chat messages directly from the new tab in the Gmail mobile app or the new sidebar on the right side of Gmail. On the web.

Google plans to integrate chat into Gmail for everyone in the world, but it’s slow to roll out. Workspace users were first able to access it last July.

How to try Google’s chat feature with the Gmail Gmail app for iOS or Android

To enable Google’s chat message feature in the Gmail app, open the side menu and open the side menu.[設定]Scroll down to. If you have multiple Gmail accounts, select one and[全般]so[チャット（早期アクセス）]Look for. If so, turn on the toggle. You may need to restart the app to see this feature later.

If you don’t see the chat switch in your mobile app, try enabling chat on your desktop version of Gmail. Here’s a description of how to do this:

Gmail on the web

To enable Google’s chat feature in Gmail on the web, this[設定]Go to the page[チャット]In the menu[Googleチャット]Choose. Then you’ll see the chat and meeting room sidebar to the right of your Gmail inbox.Also, when you restart the Gmail app, you can switch to enable it on mobile.[設定]It will be displayed in.

want to know more?

Check out Google’s Google Chat Support Hub or see our Google Meet and Google Chat guides here.

Written by Maggie Tillman.

