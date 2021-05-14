PayPal migrates major payment apps to Google Cloud





According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), PayPal is currently migrating a number of core processes to Google Cloud.

Changes in consumer spending habits have revolutionized the amount of activity PayPal sees, resulting in an increase in e-commerce that has never been experienced before.

Wes Hummel, vice president of site reliability and cloud engineering for PayPal, said it will be able to take advantage of the fact that PayPal can only pay for what it uses in the cloud, not unused data.

According to the WSJ, about 20% of PayPal’s activity last year was processed via the cloud. The company also has a 24% increase in the number of active user accounts. There were 392 million PayPal account holders in the first quarter of this year, and last year PayPal processed 15 billion payment transactions.

The WSJ wrote that the company’s total payments last year amounted to about $ 1 trillion.

Demand for public cloud services is also growing, and technology research and advisory firm Gartner says spending on global cloud services is projected to reach $ 106 billion in 2022.

Google isn’t as prominent in the field as its rivals Amazon and Microsoft, but it has won several victories, including when it won one of its biggest cloud deals with Univision Communications last month.

PayPal has rolled out plans for a “super app” to be released later this year. President and CEO Dan Schulman states that his rationale is that he doesn’t want to leave “40 or 50” apps on his phone. Instead, he said, a superapp that puts everything under one umbrella to streamline the operation of various everyday lifestyle applications would be a better idea.

He said the company plans to debut its digital wallet by the third quarter of this year. This will be an “all-in-one” app that offers more customized and unique shopping.

