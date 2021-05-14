NetSPI Raises $ 90 Million to Drive Innovation, Growth, Global Expansion and Product Innovation





NetSPI announced that it has raised $ 90 million in KKR-led growth funding with the participation of Ten Eleven Ventures. This investment will be used to further accelerate NetSPI’s rapid growth by expanding the enterprise’s cybersecurity and client experience team, investing in product innovation, and deepening operations across the US and international markets.

NetSPI President and CEO Aaron Shilts says that today’s cybersecurity attacks are inevitable and put the organization at serious risk. At NetSPI, we strive to stay one step ahead of hackers, breaches and malicious individuals by focusing on prevention-based security technologies. Our goals, rooted in the company’s founding philosophy, are deliberately proactive in helping our clients adapt to the ever-evolving threat landscape.

Since its inception, NetSPI has focused its services on enterprises to proactively defend against cyberattacks through a robust and innovative technology platform. This allows a team of NetSPI experts to thoroughly identify security vulnerabilities. According to a recent Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) report, more companies fend off advanced cyberattacks, reputation and business, when spending on cybersecurity is expected to exceed $ 200 billion annually by 2024. We are preparing to avoid the above risks.

Our clients rely on us to protect our evolving attack surface by leveraging our expertise in cloud, red team, applications, and network security.

This investment from KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures will enable NetSPI to better meet this demand while at the same time driving growth and innovation as a leader in the fast-growing cybersecurity market. With investor support, NetSPI continues to transform the industry with a focus on attack surface management, enterprise security testing, and vulnerability management.

NetSPI has built a differentiated suite of technology-enabled services and test orchestration and reporting software. Not only does this enhance cybersecurity for complex global enterprises across a wide range of industries, but Ben Pederson, a principal of KKR, has continuously tested applications, networks and cloud infrastructure on a large scale. It states that there is. We are pleased to invest in NetSPI’s growth as NetSPI builds and delivers these critical offensive security solutions.

Jake Heller, Head of the KKRs Technology Growth Team in the Americas, said: Aaron and his team have a deep understanding of customer needs and the growing demand for best-in-class technology-enabled cybersecurity systems.

KKR is investing in NetSPI through the Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II. KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures have invested in market-leading cybersecurity companies such as Darktrace, KnowBe4, Ping Identity, Cylance, ForgeRock and ReliaQuest.

Mark Hatfield, general partner of Ten Eleven Ventures, states that penetration testing has been and will continue to be an important component of corporate security programs.

With its deep expertise and automated platform, NetSPI has developed a highly effective and efficient approach to penetration testing and attack surface management. We are excited to partner with this outstanding team and look forward to leveraging our cybersecurity expertise to help NetSPI bring its technology to more companies around the world.

After spending the first few years as a bootstrapped and profitable business, NetSPI partnered with Sunstone Partners in 2017 to help the company grow after its investment.

Gus Albertelli, Managing Director of Sunstone Partners, said: We are very fortunate to partner with the NetSPIs team and are proud of the company’s tremendous growth from a technology-enabled penetration testing team. We are pleased to welcome KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures to join Sunstone Partners to support NetSPI’s growth journey.

This investment is the latest deal during the period when NetSPI’s growth is accelerating. Most recently, NetSPI acquired Silent Break Security, incorporating its own Adversary Simulation and Red Team Toolkit software into enterprise aggressive cybersecurity and attack surface management products.

In 2020, NetSPI launched Penetration Testing (PTaaS) as a service with the Resolve platform. Future additions such as risk scoring, vulnerability intelligence, breach and attack simulation will continue to differentiate NetSPI’s technology products.

Goodwin Procter advised NetSPI on the deal, and Latham & Watkins advised KKR and Ten Eleven Ventures.

