Vivo Expands Product Warranty for Indian Customers in Blockade Areas





Vivo has extended its warranty service to Indian customers by 30 days. The warranty extension applies to all Vivo devices, but is not available to all consumers and is limited to customers residing in areas where the blockade has been imposed. So if you’re in a city that’s blocked due to a surge in coronavirus cases, you can take advantage of an extension if your Vivo smartphone’s warranty is imminent. According to the company, the policy addresses the concerns of all customers who could not access the service center to access the service due to the blockade.

In addition to the extended warranty, Vivo offered a mobile phone pick-and-drop service for customers that was advertised as free to use depending on the current state of the state.

Vivo said in a press statement that the 30-day warranty extension will be calculated from the day the service center reopens. The company also said in a tweet that an extended warranty would apply if the product warranty or replacement expiration date falls within the blockade period. This means that not all Vivo consumers are eligible for extended warranty benefits for their devices as they are covered by the product warranty or replacement expiration date.

Earlier this week, Poco also announced that it had extended its mobile phone warranty in India by two months. However, this extension applies to all Poco customers in countries where the warranty expires in May and June.

Poco also announced that it has decided to discontinue its new domestic launch and not launch it in May. Companies such as Asus and Realme have taken similar steps to postpone their launch plans due to the coronavirus crisis in countries where smartphone availability is restricted. However, at the same time, players like Xiaomi continue to host regular virtual launch events.

Lenovo's Largest Notebook PC Vendor Increase in Q1 2021 Chrome OS Shows Highest Year-over-Year Adoption: Strategic Analysis





