AdvanceTC Limited Releases Investor Guide with Q & A





The world’s first manufacturer of multi-mode smartphones details technology roadmaps and commercial plans

New York, NY / Access Wire / May 14, 2021 / AdvanceTC Limited, (NSX: A88) (OTCQB: ATCLF) The best technology companies specializing in the design and development of mobile communications and computing devices for investors We will release a guide to inform investors about our performance and future plans.

About AdvanceTC Limited

Founded in 2005, AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high-tech mobile wireless computing and communication devices. The company came into the limelight in 2012 with the release of Magic W3, a 4.8-inch Windows 7 full-OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice calling capabilities. MagicW3 is true window multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capabilities, voice phone, 2018, AdvanceTC announced the world’s first satellite Android smartphone that covers 100% of the earth.

Based in Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, about an hour’s flight from Singapore, AdvanceTC is Southeast Asia’s leading innovation hub. AdvanceTC is the creator of the AdvanceTC brand of telephony-integrated mobile computing devices, redefining mobile productivity by developing innovative communications devices.

Loi Cheng Pheng, CEO of the company, said: “Since 2005, we have found it important to inform new OTC Markets investors about the history of production and future plans in Asia. In the near future, we will regularly inform the investment community with press releases distributed by companies. We will update it. Thanks to the enthusiastic answers and quality questions from the investment community in this press release. Stay tuned. “

The story continues

In a nutshell, what does your device do to make it so unique?

Invented a unique Android satellite smartphone that integrates multiple channels and communication methods into one device. This is called multimode communication. We are patented and the device is approved by the FCC in the United States, identifying isolated markets where innovation has not been seen in the last 40 years and innovating related services that only work on the device. This includes multimode communication channels: GSM, digital mobile radio, terrestrial trunk radio, push-to-talk, 4G / 5G and, of course, satellite internet, calling and text transmission. Various devices also have integrated emergency buttons, offering specific customization options for governments. The offering of related SaaS, DaaS, and carrier services is increasing. These services are very specific to our services and may only be used in combination with ownership of this device.

What are your past achievements?

In 2012, the spotlight was on the release of Magic W3, a 4.8-inch Windows 7 full-OS touchscreen microcomputer with voice calling capabilities. MagicW3 is true Windows multitasking, multimedia entertainment, social network connectivity, navigation capabilities, voice calling, and a complete internet experience. We have succeeded in building and deploying the world’s first Android satellite smartphone that covers 100% of the earth.

Where does the company manufacture?

Manufactured in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Toulouse, France. The factory that manufactures our phones is a shareholder of our company and gives us the perfect strategic coordination. We follow a rigorous value process in the supply chain to ensure brand integrity.

How do you see the growth of the sector, especially Advance TC?

As the national economy becomes more global and travels through all parts of the continent, ocean, and atmosphere, the need for effective wireless interconnection via terrestrial and satellite communications grows. We will continue to innovate market-related services, increasing product inventories over time and allowing us to increase our market share.

Another aspect that makes us a unicorn potential is that we are listed. This is more attractive to venture capital and investment banks, which have the potential to accelerate growth.

What are the most important questions related to your business?

One of the biggest concerns expressed is our patents held on existing products and how patents are registered and enforced on ongoing products. Another major concern often raised by investors is the large established companies or other companies that potentially enter the market and weigh on Advance TC by forcing similar products to enter the market in the near future. Related to 5g carriers.

We build devices around specific links within the industry’s value chain to stay relevant after large brand names enter the market. Our growth is focused on phone marketing and providing services that enable client communication. Once our mobile phone is on the market, we plan to approach existing satellite phone users. Big brand names can’t do that because they don’t have our device. In the United States alone, there are about 1.5 million satellite phone users who use their old phones to make satellite voice calls and send text over satellites. Introducing auxiliary tools to provide services that enable important communication for the target market, such as multi-mode communication channels integrated into the device, software as a service (SaaS), data as a service (DaaS), and carrier services. Is planned.

Attended the National Due Diligence Association (TNDDA) Conference for SEC-registered brokers / dealers, professional due diligence lawyers and investigators, and a limited number of HNWI investors on November 14, 2020. did. I also attended the 14th LD Microconference and had the opportunity to address these concerns publicly for the first time.

The satellite communications market is, to some extent, on the map of everyone, and exciting innovations will occur in the near future. We believe that the most popular and established global brands will enter this market and we are excited to fit snugly and accelerate the development of the sector.

What is the future of satellite communications?

As the use of space systems (manned, unmanned, planetary bodies) increases, the need for improved space communication systems increases. Clearly foreseeable technology suggests that decades of continuous innovation are now possible.

But technology is not the only source of change for the satellite communications industry. Other driving forces for change include:

New service demand in both the private and defense markets.

Rebuilding a commercial satellite organization through acquisitions, mergers and regulatory changes.

New or reassigned frequency.

Convergence between various satellite application markets-from both a technological and structural integration perspective.

Orbital configuration constraints;

Space debris; and even

The growth of human activity in outer space has the potential to become a key player in the growth of satellite systems over the next 20 to 30 years.

In short, space-based satellite communications systems, more powerful processors, new encoding capabilities, and new user terminal features that make user systems more mobile, more versatile, and more personally responsive are still being developed. There are no notable new technologies. It’s more powerful in terms of performance, but at a lower cost.

There’s a lot to talk about satellite internet, and how does AdvanceTC fit into that conversation?

Most of the attention focuses on stories related to the launch of rockets that launch satellites into space, but all of these satellites require transceivers on Earth to send and receive data. There are smartphones with satellite capabilities that incorporate such receivers. We envision a market where people who need access to multiple communication modes from one device, as well as satellite internet, use our phones.

Do you plan to provide regular updates to the market?

We are committed to providing regular updates to the market, which primarily cover the upcoming launch of the latest devices and the progress of our business development activities. We are committed to providing shareholder growth.

Where do you think the company will be in 12 months?

Advanced TC has recently been listed as a foreign symbol on OTC Markets after spending many years at the primary market NSX Exchange in Australia. Within the next 12 months, we will reach a milestone that will launch our flagship device, qualify for institutional investors and add significant value to our shareholders. There are also plans to list the company on major US exchanges. We already have a strong relationship to move our business forward.

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC has been the premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high-tech mobile wireless computing and communication devices since 2005. AdvanceTCW3 is a complete Windows OS microcomputer integrated with mobile phone capabilities, and Xplore X7 is the world’s first Android smartphone with satellite messaging. An emergency service fully designed and developed using our own patented proprietary technology and innovation.

Follow us on our social media account:

Tweets by advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/

For more information, please contact:

Contact: Name: CP Loi / CEO Email: [email protected] Website: www.advancetc.us

Information about the future outlook

This news release contains forward-looking statements related to the proposed transaction and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by expressions such as “plan”, “potential”, “should”, “intention”, “expectation”, “expectation”, and “plan”. All statements other than the historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements with risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the failure to execute the final document, the failure to complete a satisfactory due diligence, the failure to obtain NSX approval, and the completion of the proposed transaction due to the risk. Does not include, but is not limited to, risks. Among other things, AdvanceTC will not succeed due to the general risks associated with the mobile application industry, the unacceptability of AdvanceTC in the market, and the potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized by AdvanceTC. There is no guarantee that forward-looking statements are accurate and that actual results and future events may differ materially from those expected in such statements.

We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking statement will materialize. Readers should also be careful not to overly rely on information about future prospects. Such information is considered reasonable by management at the time of its creation, but may prove inaccurate and actual results may differ materially from expectations. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are explicitly modified by this notice. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release were made as of the date of this news release, and we have included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities law. Just update or revise it publicly.

Source: AdvanceTC Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com: https: //www.accesswire.com/647390/AdvanceTC-Limited-Releases-Investor-Guide-with-QA







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos