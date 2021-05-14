Pixel 6 design can leak in alleged rendering





After two years of misleading lineups and messy launches, Pixel 6 could be a big issue for Google this year. After exclusively reporting that the Pixel 6 series will feature the Google-designed Whitechapel chipset, some alleged renderings show off possible designs.

With the new chipset on the card, it makes sense for Google to want to make the phones around it as competitive as possible. In fact, it’s not modest, as we’ve seen in the Pixel 5 and its wise compromises.

Best known for Samsung’s outstanding track record of leaks, Max Weissbach backed up a series of renderings published by John Prosser. If accurate, these renderings suggest that Google plans to significantly redesign the Pixel 6 far beyond what we’ve seen in the series. The important thing is that these renders aren’t leaked directly from Google, they’re recreated by the artist from the source.

The most notable design feature is the large horizontal camera bumps that come out from the Pixel 6 much more than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5. Above the camera module is a section colored orange in at least one variation. Another variation looks like champagne color. Weissbach said these colors may not be accurate.

The photo display has a central hole for the selfie camera, as opposed to the camera mounted on the left side of the Pixel 5. Earlier I reported that this was the case. Also, it seems that a fingerprint sensor under the display is used instead of unlocking the face.

The leak also states that two variants of the device may be released. Small standard Pixel 6 and large Pixel 6 “Pro”. The only obvious change based on these renderings is that the Pro model will have a third camera. No specifications other than leaks for the GS101 Whitechapel chipset are mentioned at this time.

Pixel 6 details:

