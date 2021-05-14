Cosmic Red, Midnight Black PS5 DualSense Controllers Now Available: Where to Preorder They





The color of the PS5 DualSense controller leaves something for fans to ponder. Many users spend time guessing the ideal color for the first dynamic controller with built-in microphone and immersive tactile feedback.

According to console makers, the newly announced colors Cosmic Red and Midnight will be on the shelves next month. With the release of two new shades, the original white version of the controller is no longer alone.

First look at Cosmic Red and Midnight Black PS5 DualSense Controller

(Photo: PlayStation Direct) PS5 DualSense Controller: Cosmic Red Edition

According to a statement by Isabelle Tomatis on the official PlayStation blog, Cosmic Red is on the lookout for “impressive” red and black designs accentuated by the universe and its vibrant shades of red.

Meanwhile, Tomatis also said that the Midnight Black variant symbolizes the night sky through a unique black pigment mixed with light gray. For some reason, the two-color inspiration sounds “cosmic” to the trained ears.

Prior to the exact release on June 18, the next color launch of the DualSense controller will continue to vary by region.

“Our goal is to always find designs that will surprise and captivate our fans. These new colors are the result of an extensive selection process,” said Leo Cardoso of PlayStation.

Cardoso continued that what they were looking for in these amazing shades was a way to complement each other. He said their design borrowed a galactic theme implemented in previous designs for the PS5 and its accessories.

Where can I pre-order the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black PS5 DualSense Controllers?

(Photo: PlayStation Direct) PS5 DualSense Controller: Midnight Black Edition

The DualSense controller Midnight Black Edition is priced at $ 70, according to a GameSpot report on Thursday, May 13th. Its Cosmic Red counterpart is $ 75, which is slightly more expensive. At this time, you can visit the PlayStation Store to get some early slots for these space-themed PS5 accessories.

In addition to PlayStation’s own store, you can also access the following retail stores for online transactions.

If you have pre-ordered a new color PS5 DualSense controller with PlayStation Direct, your console order will be shipped one week earlier than the pre-order at the retail store above.

In addition, here’s a friendly reminder for anyone planning to buy another DualSense controller. At this point, you need to know that you don’t have the USB-C charging cable provided at the time of purchase.

If you want to get one USB-C cable in case you want to charge the controller at the same time, you can refer to the Amazon page.

Another option is to get a DualSense charging station that fits perfectly with the two controllers. At this point, the product was a rare hunt for enthusiasts, as the PS5 was out of stock soon after it was launched.

If you don’t want to find it at a major retailer, you can check it regularly on PlayStation Direct. Currently, it was unclear if the new PS5 DualSense color option would be out of stock at the time of release. Nevertheless, today you can opt for the default white version, which is much easier to find.

