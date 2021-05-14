Citrix Channel Chief Reduced to Google Cloud





Bronwyn Hastings got a new job on Google Cloud after two years as Citrix Channel Chief.

She was Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales and Ecosystem at Citrix. Her new job title and role at Google wasn’t immediately clear. CRN is asking Google Cloud for comment. Her last day at Citrix, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was April 30th.

Mark Palomba, Chief Operating Officer for Sales and Services, will be in charge of her duties while Citrix is ​​looking for a permanent replacement.

“Bron has a great opportunity to work with a former mentor again and will leave Citrix to join Google Cloud,” a Citrix spokeswoman said in a statement. “Citrix and Google Cloud have a long-standing strategic partnership, in line with the roadmap and opportunities. Bron continues to be part of the broader Citrix ecosystem in his new role and wishes all her success. I will.

“Bron puts the channel ecosystem in a strong position, creating innovative digital workspace solutions that create value for our customers and provide growth opportunities for our partners around the world,” the statement continued.

Originally from Australia, Hastings joined Citrix in 2019 after serving as a channel leader for SAP and Oracle. Her interim successor, Palomba, joined Citrix a year ago. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SAP’s Financial Services Markets Division.

Hastings told CRN in 2019 that partners are important to move large enterprise customers to the latest portfolio of remote access solutions that offer unprecedented flexibility and security.

“It’s fast, but as puzzle pieces begin to become more realistic [partners], They are beginning to realize that there is more that can actually be used to bring value to their customers, “she told CRN at the time.

Michael Goldstein, president of CRN Security 100 Managed Services Provider (MSP), a Citrix partner, and LAN Infotech, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has a telecommuting policy.

“The increase is in all industries,” says Goldstein. “Post-pandemic demand continues to drive growth. Hybrid workplaces are a new standard. Before the pandemic, working from home was a luxury. Now it’s needed in most industries.”

LAN Infotech has been successful with the new Citrix Service Provider (CSP) model for high-tech enterprise remote desktop products and ShareFile, a security file sharing and forwarding service. He said he hopes Citrix will continue to focus on products and services for small businesses.

“Many customers and prospects feel that their current products are for large companies,” Goldstein said. “I was a Citrix partner from the beginning and was most successful when Citrix had an SMB bundle for small customers.”

Citrix has over 10,000 partners across several categories, including Citrix Solution Advisor, Citrix Service Provider, System Integrator, ISVs, and Value Resellers.

Google Cloud parent Alphabet reported in April that cloud unit revenue surged nearly 46% to $ 4.04 billion in the last quarter.

