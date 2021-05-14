If you don’t accept this is what happens





May 15th. The day when the new WhatsApp privacy policy finally comes into effect. Although there are many criticisms, implementations that are significantly delayed due to user feedback are still being promoted. There is one small change. No, nothing has actually changed in our privacy policy, except that Facebook-owned WhatsApp does not delete your WhatsApp account if you do not accept it. Instead, at some point, many features are lost instead. This includes regular additional restrictions on access to chat lists, notifications, and calls. Slowly with severely restricted functionality, such as deleting WhatsApp profiles because you disagree with something, making WhatsApp chat lists inaccessible, and eventually killing incoming calls and notifications. What makes you feel is both good and bad.

So this is what will happen. According to WhatsApp, if you have not yet agreed to the new terms of use that WhatsApp calls updates, you will first receive a permanent reminder to agree to the new terms of use for using the app. There is no specific window that mentions the duration or persistence of these persistent reminders, but WhatsApp states that if you still don’t accept it, you’ll get results. Until you accept. First, access to chat lists within WhatsApp is restricted. This means that you will not be able to view messages, which are essentially instant messaging apps. If you have notifications enabled on your mobile phone, you can view the incoming message in the notification itself and reply from there. For now, you’ll be able to answer WhatsApp voice and video calls.

Then it also stops. After a few weeks of limited functionality, WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to the phone after receiving no incoming calls or notifications, WhatsApp says. There is no specific time frame mentioned as to what the weeks are. It was January of this year that WhatsApp began sending pop-ups to users within the app to agree to the new terms of use. It details how WhatsApps services process data and how WhatsApp can partner with larger Facebook platforms to enable integration between multiple apps such as Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Many users are impressed by the fact that a lot of user information is shared with other Facebook companies.

In April, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the High Court of Delhi, WhatsApp’s new privacy policy leads to excessive data collection and stalking by consumers seeking targeted advertising to attract more users. Said. This is what WhatsApp denies on a regular basis.

