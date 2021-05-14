Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will first publish their own design ID





Rendering of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s phone sales didn’t top the list due to price and the use of midrange processors, but it’s still considered the Android benchmark, which represents Google’s view of Android phones. Also, every time a new version of Android is updated, Google’s Pixel series always gets it first, and the system update speed is faster than other mobile phone brands.

With the advent of the Android 12 preview version, Google’s new generation Pixel flagship has also arrived. Recently, JonProsser has released exclusive renderings for Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Both Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a perforated screen, the front camera is centered at the top of the screen, and there is a small bump on the back of the smartphone to accommodate the rear camera. The Google Pixel 6 has two cameras and an LED flash on the back, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro has three cameras and an LED flash. It is unknown which features are included in these camera modules. So consider using them to introduce new features you’ve never seen before.

According to the photos on display, the black bands on the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6 are the same size, but the top of the back of the Pixel 6 Pro seems to be larger. This should be the result of something extra. Google Pixel 6 Pro camera. Google will use it to implement some new features not found in Google Pixel 6.

Jon Prosser also mentioned three different color combinations for Google Pixel. The Pixel 6 Pro has two color combinations, one of which is very similar to the only color combination on the Google Pixel 6. Bright orange on the top of the back, black on the raised stripes, and white with the orange Google logo on the bottom of the back. .. The only difference is that the waist is bright orange, while the other color combinations of the Google Pixel 6 Pro are beige with a champagne accent at the bottom.

As Google’s mobile phone, the Google Pixel 6 series is, of course, the first to have a new Android 12 system and the first to get a security patch update. It’s also worth noting that Google is developing a chip codenamed Whitechapel, according to a previous report. The news also said that Google’s new generation pixel phone will use the white chapel chip, which seems to mean that the Google Pixel 6 series may be the first model of Google’s chip, Deserves fun.

