What is the underrated game you love that no one talks about?





Everyone has grown up in a variety of games and has always had some shared experience, but there are also games that slip under the radar or go unnoticed by most people. Growing up in the 1980s and 1990s was especially interesting to PC gamers, as so many weird and titles were played at home and school when games weren’t yet mainstream. ..

From shareware titles on school holidays to discs handed to school playgrounds, there were many ways to get great video games. But it’s always wild to sit down with your peers and discuss what you did and what you didn’t do at the time.

It’s even stranger when you play and love a game that no one else has ever seen.

There were a lot of underrated games out there, and many of them didn’t get the audience they deserved. These are just a few of the underrated games I personally played and loved, but they didn’t seem to win a fan base. I would love to hear your choice in the comments below!

The Urbz: Sims in the City (DS) Image: Vicky N / YouTube

I will take the opportunity to shout underrated Simsgames for handheld consoles.

Like other weird games in the franchise, Urbztook took the classic Simsformula and infused it with weird beings, plots, ghosts, and Bayeux backwaters. This adventure is not a simple life simulator, but a Sims story RPG in which players try to complete quests and overthrow capitalist tyranny.

If that’s not enough to convince you to play the game, check out my detailed interview with the crew who made it to find out why you absolutely need to dig into this adventure. :

It’s an absolutely ridiculous series that is highly underrated.

Forest fairy

Fairies of the Forest is a late 90’s game developed by Glow Zone Interactive in Australia, a cute storybook adventure about the fairies you want to fly. It’s not a very good game, but I’ve played it many times since I was little, so I have very nostalgic memories. Sadly, I’m the only one who actually has a copy.

The video uploaded above is the only game video I can find online and I recorded it from my home PC. Since then, I’ve had some people contact and chat about the game, but its existence and sales history is a mystery. Personally, I got a copy from Harvey Norman’s Bargain Bin at an early age, but I don’t know how widely released it was.

Glow Zone Interactive has little online presence, even though the published books (Monsters that ate Canberra, dinosaurs that wanted to fly) were very popular in the 90’s. He seems to be a dead Australian developer, but he doesn’t talk much about the company or the games he’s currently making.

Contact (DS)

Contact is an underrated game, so I couldn’t really find an image of the right size for gameplay, so I have to do it in this ancient video from a fellow IGN. This RPG adventure for the Nintendo DS is really great and I’m surprised that there are no more followers.

Beyond the amazing story, it’s also a beautiful pixel art game filled with gorgeous landscapes, memorable characters, and amazing boss battles. The dual screen system wasn’t fully utilized, but the game was so good that it wasn’t affected by this choice. With so many places to explore and items to collect, it should be considered one of the best titles of the Nintendo DS era.

If you have Contact fans around you, yell out.

Kingsley Adventure Image: Lutris

Kingsley’s Adventure is a 1999 3D platformer developed for the PlayStation One that most people forgot shortly after its launch. But with its cute, cartoonish aesthetic and uneasy atmosphere, it’s a great journey for everyone to play.

I know at least one other than me played Kingsley’s adventures because there’s a 2000s mural of the game’s main character on the way to Bankstown in Sydney, but it’s a mystery with me who loved the game. It seems to be only a painter of.

On the way to Bankstown, there is a strange little brick wall. The painting was clearly painted in the early 2000s, but the strangest thing is that the mural contains Kingsley from the 1999 Kingsley adventure. This was a decisive flop and had little cultural impact. pic.twitter.com/LSVk2zU8A4

— Leah J. Williams (@legenette) August 19, 2018

Anyway, Kingsley’s Adventure is a gorgeous and healthy game, and unfortunately it has shifted its focus to an era when endless 3D platformers were dominating the market. Kingsley’s Adventureis succeeded in a better and brighter game, but it’s still a great time and well worth it.

Underground image of Mars: Underground of Mars

Mars Underground is an Australian indie game in 2019 where the main character Mars is trapped in an endless time loop and the only way to escape is to die again and again. It comes with a creepy soundtrack, a fast-paced mystery, and really fun and rewarding gameplay. Sadly, it never got the attention that its quality demanded.

If you’re a fan of point-and-click adventures, or if you like creepy time travel adventures, Mars Underground is a must-play game.

It’s one of those games that sticks to you for a long time.

Pokemon Conquest Image: Mega Mike / Amazon

Pokemon Conquest is one of the least famous Pokemon spin-offs to date, but it’s a shame because it’s great. This game is Nobunaga’s Ambition Crossover, using the Battle of Pokumon Grid (also seen in Fire Emblem) to advance the story.

Turn-based gameplay means that the game is packed with strategies. Conquer new locations to reorganize and complete the perfect Pokemon battle team. It’s a rewarding game, but it’s always a smart and fun game, and it’s a real shame that we didn’t get the popularity of other spin-offs like Snapor Stadium.

When the series comes back, aPokmon Conquest for Switch will be interesting.

Now it’s your turn. Did you like playing a forgotten game that no one seems to be talking about anymore?

You don’t have to be from childhood. There are many modern games that are overlooked in the current flood of indie and AAA adventures.

Let us know about it and why more people need to play it in the comments below!







