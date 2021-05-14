Google Doodling | Community | yankton.net





Vermilion Vermilion High School student artwork has received the highest honors in 54 states and territories.

It could also be ranked in the top five works of art in the country and could attract more national attention.

But Vermilion artist Niu Niu Chan needs your help.

VHS freshmen must log on to the Doodle for Google website https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/ to vote for South Dakota’s leading work of art, Niu Niu. She is listed in 8-9 categories.

Google invited the general public to vote for their favorite Doodle from 54 state and territory winners in the Doodle for Google Contest to determine which students will be one of the five national finalists. Voting ends today (Friday, May 14th).

The 13th Doodle for Google Contest is a contest for kindergarten to high school students from all over the United States, and I design Google Doodle inspired by a strong theme …

Niu Nius Doodle was selected from the thousands of entries received this year. Google announced five domestic finalists later this month, one of which will be a national winner and Doodle will be posted on the Google homepage for the day.

Domestic finalists will each receive a $ 5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and Google Swag.

The national winner will bring back a $ 30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $ 50,000 technology package for schools / nonprofits.

Niu Niu is the daughter of Lucy (Xiaoyi) Yang and Chao Zhang of Vermilion.

Actually, a while ago, when I was 7 or 8 years old, my mother told me about the tournament, but I was scared and couldn’t do it, Niu Niu said. Then (Justin) Brunick assigned it in our art class, and that was when I decided to try my best at it.

He gave us the option not to send it to the competition, but wouldn’t I try it? My mother was pretty happy when I decided to enter it, she said, and the good thing I did!

She submitted her work to the contest on February 23 and learned that her work received the highest honor on Saturday, May 8.

Niu Nius’ parents made a plan last weekend to ensure that the news that her art received the highest honor was a big surprise.

Last Friday night, my dad told me to get up early the next morning and get ready. She said it was because we were all going to take pictures of a nice family. I got up early the next morning and got ready. Meanwhile, I could hear my parents in the garage talking about a car problem and they were trying to fix it.

Niu Niu, preparing to take a photo of his family, was sitting under the stairs in his house and playing with his sister. That’s when she noticed someone at the door wearing a white T-shirt called Google.

I went out and he took me to a garage with huge balloons and packages! Everyone started to applaud and say congratulations! They kept everything secret from me! She said. My parents used to talk to people to set up that amazing week. My mother received an email saying that I was selected on April 18th, and I learned on May 8th.

Niu Niu found that there was nothing wrong with the family car. Her parents needed time in the garage to set up balloons for the upcoming celebration.

At that point, of course, in a good way, I was screaming inside. She said she was as excited as I was in April. I was trembling, but not because it was cold and raining. It was like my birthday, but on google. Seriously one of the best. day to day. So far.

The Niu Nius prize included a box full of Google stolen goods.

It was full of T-shirts with Doodle, baseball caps with Doodle for Google on the front, tablets, two new books by Dav Pilkey (he was a judge of the contest), bottles and much more. She said it was full of stickers and pins.

Niu Niu said that coming up with ideas for the themes that underlie her art is part of the longest part of the artistic process.

I didn’t really know what made me stronger. My first thought was that the people around me were the ones who raised and strengthened me, but I thought it was a bit general and not personal to me, she said. Told. That was when I came up with the idea of ​​reading. Reading was always a crutch I could rely on for comfort, and that’s what I liked about it.

I also noticed that what I read really shaped me to be a better person. Even if the realm of the book is very black and white, good and evil, and the reality is dark gray, there are always lessons and virtues learned through stories that can be applied to real life. Niu Niu said. Is there a better way to express it than to draw a childhood parable? I thought. The lessons there are clear and they are all things we can connect with. They made me stronger, and they probably made others too.

She said it doesn’t mean that the girls in her art are self-portraits, but did I unknowingly do so? I meant it was a normal person, so that everyone could imagine himself as that person, NiuNiu said. I drew the parable of the child to show the lessons that the book can teach us and make us better. I thought the parable was the best option because the lessons were clear.

In summary, all the stories I read taught me the lessons and virtues or virtues or strengths, honesty, compassion, etc. that helped me to be a better person, she said.

Niu Niu said her artwork was almost entirely created using watercolors. She used a white gel pen to add sparkle to her work.

The girl is surrounded by classic fairy tales / parables. There is a little boy who cried a wolf, a little red riding hood, three little pigs, and a turtle and a rabbit. When you think of a fairy tale, you can think of a magic wand and a dragon castle.

The blue swirl surrounding the girl represents her imagination.

Niu Niu said the character always likes to think that she is encouraging her to be a good person.

