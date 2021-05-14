Red and Black PS5 Controller | Price, Release Date, Pre-order Guide





Sony has announced that the PS5 will soon launch a red and black controller. This is the first non-white color option for owners of powerful next-generation consoles, and pre-orders have already begun in the UK and US.

In addition to some fancy names (Midnight Black and Cosmic Red), these new controllers have the same next-generation features as the original PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. That is, adaptive triggers, tactile feedback, built-in microphone, and built-in microphone are available. Nice lick of paint.

In an official PlayStation blog post, the company features two subtly different shades of black and light gray details that reflect the view of space from the night sky, and Cosmic Red is inspired by the striking black and red design. It states that it is getting. Due to the unique vibrant red hue found throughout the universe.

You can read all the important details of the red and black PS5 controller. These should be popular items, such as where to buy them.

Where to pre-order red and black PS5 controllers

Many retailers publish reservation pages for the midnight black and cosmic red versions of the PS5 DualSense controller. You can jump directly to these retailers using the links below.

In the United States, Amazon also stocks Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 controllers, but the UK version of Amazon hasn’t listed these products yet. Well, you should keep posting before that!

Midnight Black PS5 Controller Coming Soon Sony

When is the release date for the red and black PS5 controllers?

Pre-orders for the black PS5 controller and the red PS5 controller have begun, both with a confirmed release date of June 18, 2021. This is the same date on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, and both UK and US retailers list that date on their product pages.

How much does a red and black PS5 controller cost?

Here in the UK, judging from the GAME product page, the midnight black PS5 controller seems to have a standard price of £ 59.99, while the Cosmic Red PS5 controller costs 64.99.

In the US, there is a similar discrepancy in the prices that Best Buy lists the Midnight Black PS5 controller for $ 69.99 USD, but the Cosmic Red PS5 controller is slightly more expensive at $ 74.99.

If you’re wondering why these exact colors were chosen, Sony’s blog is that our goal is always to find designs that will amaze and captivate fans, and these new colors are a wide selection. The result of the process. We wanted the new controller colors to complement each other with the original DualSense wireless controller and PS5 console, so we designed the galaxy-themed colors to make it feel like a natural evolution from the original PS5 and accessory design. did.

Be sure to let us know when you know more about the red and black PS5 controller options. It won’t be long before more product pages are displayed.

