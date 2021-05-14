Have you implemented a crucial home care innovation? Tell McKnights about it-Home Care Daily News





Liza Burger

As we all know, the pandemic has unleashed a flood of tech enthusiasm.

Last year, communication tools renewed interest as isolated seniors sought to connect with their loved ones. We all remember that the family has become an important portal for glimpses of the last moments of a loved one’s life.

Nor can we talk about the effects of a pandemic without talking about telemedicine that took off like a bullet train. In recent months, companies from Amazon to Verizon have been offering large-scale telemedicine services.

Also, home care institutions are struggling to hire workers, which could lead to new focus. Technology that involves engagement and gaming is a way to make the work of home healthcare professionals a little more interesting, motivating and fun.

The question is which technology, large or small, is for patients and staff involved in pandemics. Whatever it is, McKnights wants to know about it.

May 25th is the deadline for submitting nominations to the McKnights Tech Awards and Summit. In the first year, McKnights Home Care will participate in the contest.

Winners will be honored in three tracks: home care, senior living, and skilled nursing. All providers are eligible. Gold, silver and bronze awards are awarded in the following categories:

1. The Quality Winning entry describes the relevant technology and how it was applied to improve the quality of care or service. The Innovator of the Year award-winning entry describes how technological innovation was key to entry success and how it affected care and service delivery or revenue. The KISS (Keep It Super Simple) award describes a simple and effective application of technology that improves the delivery of care, services, or operations. The Bridge Construction Awards show how operators can use technology to improve connections between staff and residents and / or their families.

For the purposes of this competition, entry will be judged by its impact, not by the aesthetics of the technology or its costs. How has innovation helped some aspects of the organization?

Now is the time to tell your peers that the technical features you have implemented have made a big difference. Don’t wait! The deadline is approaching.

Liza Berger is the editor of McKnights Home Care. Email her at [email protected] Follow her @ LizaBerger19.

