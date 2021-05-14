The release date for the Poco M3 Pro is set for May 19th.Everything we know so far





Poco M3 Pro is on its official launch date, as the company revealed on Twitter. The smartphone will be available in the global market on May 19th. The poster doesn’t reveal much else about the device, but it’s presumed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 105G.

According to the company, the Poco M3 Pro will feature a high screen refresh rate and a MediaTek chipset, which is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 700.

Poco M3 Pro: Expected specifications

The Poco M3 Pro is likely to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, and if this is the case, the device may come with a 6.5-inch FHD + LCD display with peak brightness of up to 1100 nits. This device may have a punchhole camera and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is expected to use a combination of MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with Mali-G57MC2 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12. The company has nearly confirmed that the device runs on a 6,000mAh battery and supports fast charging along with the charger included in the box.

Check out what everyone is saying about POCO M3! What are you most looking forward to from # POCOM3Pro5G? # MoreSpeedMoreEverythingpic.twitter.com / sEE3uDAQ4y

POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

The Poco M3 Pro may come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens headline. I could see the 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats, and the fingerprint sensor mounted on the side for security.

The device is likely to come with an IR blaster and may have high resolution audio. Connection features include 5G, dual-band 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Nothing is said about when the phone will hit the Indian market.







