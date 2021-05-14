Google is leading the submission to courts that support the working capacity of tens of thousands of U.S. visa holders





Google is leading efforts to maintain work permits for tens of thousands of people whose spouses hold H-1B visas, which are common advanced visas in the technology industry.

A tech company that has historically voiced over increasing immigration rights filed an Amikas brief on Friday in a case known as Save Jobs USA Department of Homeland Security. A district court in Washington, DC is considering plaintiffs’ objections to DHS rules that allow so-called H-4 visa holders to work legally while their H-1B visa spouse waits for a green card.

Google and more than 20 other signatories who organized the initiative said that revoking the rules permitting some H-4 visa holders to work “has these talented individuals locked out of the workplace. It will result in the forced disconnection of dozens of people, “said thousands of employment relationships across the country. They write that 90,000 H-4 visa holders are affected, 90% of whom are women.

Technology companies that have signed Amikas Brief include Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Electronic Arts, eBay, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, PayPal, Reddit, StubHub, and Twitter. Several industry groups in other areas such as technology and manufacturing have also signed.

Save Jobs USA, the plaintiff in the case, is a group of computer workers previously employed by Edison in Southern California, “replaced by foreign workers imported on H1B guest worker visas.” Submitted to the court. I asked for a work permit for H-4 visa holders and to revoke the rules that allow it.

In Amikas Briefs, Google and other tech companies said such results would be “totally destructive for affected families. On just one measure, about 87% of these families are H-4. Made important life decisions about employment promises: whether to have children, whether to buy a home. “

Since this rule is intended for H-4 visa holders whose spouse has been granted permanent residence but is waiting for a green card, the two companies said that their families at that stage depended on the H-4 rule. It is written that it will bring heavy income.

Amicus Brief also states that the overwhelming proportion of women with H-4 visas compared to men means that women will be disproportionately affected if the rules are revoked. The two companies discussed the mental health implications of sudden deprivation of workers, including cases where visa processing is affected by delaying the onset of depression and anxiety.

The two companies also said that H-4 workers are essential to their work. According to the briefs, many H-4 workers, like H-1B visa holders, have advanced skills and education, 99% have at least a college degree and nearly 60% have a master’s degree or above. I have a degree. Both companies write that many work in highly skilled disciplines, with two-thirds of employed H-4 visa holders working in science, technology and math.

They also referred to the DHS description in enacting the rules in 2015, mitigating the “inhibitors” that caused H-1B visa holders to abandon their pursuit of permanent residence, and the United States in which they work. He said he would minimize “confusion” to the enterprise. The two companies say that removing the rule would reduce US gross domestic product by about $ 7.5 billion annually and the federal government would lose at least $ 1.9 billion in tax revenue annually, according to economic analysis.

In addition, skilled workers who do not want to deal with U.S. immigration headaches while waiting for their spouse to obtain a green card are more likely to accept their immigration status and go to other countries. Said the brief.

Meanwhile, the two companies write that the harm to domestic workers is “minimal.”

“Certainly, the program’s estimated unemployment of domestic workers is almost exactly offset by the 6,800 jobs created by H-4 entrepreneurs who set up the company and employ American workers.” They wrote.

