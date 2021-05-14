Data Doctor: How to use Google Trends





How to best use Google Trends for your business. Data Doctor Ken Colburn has a hint.

Q: I’ve been told several times that Google Trends is a great business tool, can you elaborate on it?

A: Google is by far the most used search engine, with well over 90% of the world’s search traffic and over 3.5 billion searches processed daily.

Each search is based on the word entered. This allows Google to understand trends as they occur or on a historical basis. At Google, the trends tools also include searches performed on YouTube.

This rich database of “keywords” can be accessed by anyone using the Google Trends web page.

Keyword Research Value

If you are in business, you probably have a website, and if you have a website, you want to generate as much traffic as possible on it.

Using different advertising platforms is one way to generate traffic, but doing your homework can sometimes get visitors for free (also known as organic traffic).

Google’s decision to include a website in a particular search criteria is so complex that keywords alone cannot guarantee free traffic, but that’s an important first step.

There is no better way to study keywords than Google Trends, as it utilizes the ultimate database of what people search every day.

Assuming your potential customers know which search terms to use, it’s a very dangerous approach and we were the first to sin.

Since I was in the computer services business, I thought it was important to focus on that search term, but Google Trends revealed that it wasn’t the term the customer was using.

As shown in online comparisons, the term computer repair generates a lot of traffic exponentially.

Understand the basics

This site starts with current trends that are likely to be of little value. Therefore, start by entering search terms or topics that are relevant to your business.

The resulting dataset will be for web searches in the United States for the last 12 months (unless you are doing this from another country).

The graph shows your interest in the keyword in the selected time frame. This can be traced back to 2004.

One of the best uses of the trend is to see the seasonal changes in keyword usage. This can be clearly seen by using “tax software” as the search term and changing the period to 5 years.

The highest peaks of each year are towards the end of January and the beginning of February. You can check this by hovering the mouse pointer in the center of the graph and dragging left or right.

This intelligence can be used in both online and offline marketing initiatives to shed light on when customers are most interested in this product category.

If your search term has multiple meanings, you can use the category options to narrow your data to the appropriate meaning.

You can also change your data from a web search to an image, news, shopping, or YouTube-specific search.

Additional insights

Search term comparison is another valuable market research option for trends. Adding a tax author to your tax software data reveals differences in search volume and similarities between annual peaks.

Scroll down to see interests by subregion and related topics and queries that may lead to other valuable search terms.

We strongly recommend that anyone involved in business development or marketing learn how to use this tool.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask technical questions on Facebook or Twitter.

Follow @WTOP on Twitter, like WTOP on Facebook, to talk about this and other articles.

Sign up here to get the latest news and daily headlines to your email inbox.

2021 WTOP. all rights reserved. This website is not intended for users within the European Economic Area.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos