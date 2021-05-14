BOB GOLDMAN: Hang up when you get a call from Google | Syndicate





Interested in working at Google? Like huge salaries, hot and cold stock options, and an all-you-can-eat cafeteria idea that embarrasses Smorgy Bobs?

There was a time when such an emollient attracted me, but that era is over.

I’m not the one who changed. That google.

So, after reading the New York Times article by Daisuke Wakabayashi, “Google’s Plans for the Future of Work: Privacy Robots and Balloon Walls,” I decided.

I’ve never visited Googleplex, but I remember being packed in Stone Age cubes envious of Googleplex in its open, airy offices and whimsical communal spaces. The only whimsical thing in our office was the green mold growing in the fridge in the break room.

But even high-tech powers like Google have to change. Sending workers home was an easy part. Today, the company is tackling the daunting task of pulling back workers when massage rooms and fitness centers are closed, forcing free cafeterias to move from buffet style to boxed takeaway meals.

Really! How can we expect everyone to work under these conditions?

To create a compelling post-pandemic workplace, the company asked a diverse group of consultants to imagine what future workers would want. You might think it’s easier for Google to ask Google, but I’ll give my opinion at no cost to show what kind of swell I am.

Google is designing a team pod instead of a row of desks next to the cookie cutter meeting room. Each pod is a blank canvas, so teams can place and rearrange as much furniture as they like. Unfortunately, the office items that can be used for mixing and matching are fairly commonplace, such as desks, chairs, and whiteboards. We recommend adding Barca Loungers to employees who miss their home office and fainting sofas to employees who can’t see their hanging stock options.

Teams that need to dismiss the whiteboard immediately. They are up to something.

2. Campfire meeting room.

Teleworkers can now get equal representation in meetings with visitors. In the campfire meeting room, participants sit in a circle dotted with large, non-negligible vertical displays showing the faces of people dialing in at a video conference. Campfire meetings are about making your dreams come true. If your dream is to poke your nose into a huge video screen and show your pores to your colleagues. This concept should also improve employee morale, as the decision to sit around the campfire will undoubtedly open and close all meetings by participants singing Kumbaya.

Google space planners must have strong teenage memories at the summer camp. Camp Google’s concept is a combination of lawn and wooden deck flooring, with tables and chairs underneath an outdoor tent. Each tent has a camp theme name such as kindling, s’more, or canoe.

I think the management title will change to match the theme of the summer camp, the low-level manager will be renamed the pack leader, and the vice president will be the head counselor. Marketing and sales departments, on the other hand, can spend their days flagging when employees aren’t busy writing letters to their parents about how much they enjoy at work.

This is a fascinating idea and I think it’s perfect for companies that are working to convince their employees not to come to work. They are coming for a very high paid play day.

Workers who only visit the office occasionally can customize their desk by simply swiping their work badge. The desk automatically adjusts the height and tilt of the monitor to show family photos on the display. You can expect an upgrade that will allow you to lose weight while working from home at your smart desk.

Look at the person eating the third donut this morning. Your smart chair reports to your smart desk. There is no doubt that it will trigger the ejection seat.

If you need privacy at a meeting, you can inflate a translucent cellophane balloon wall with a computer with wheels to keep your snooping eyes away. Of course, if the robot senses that the meeting has deteriorated to an unproductive name call, it will send helium into the balloon, fly the participants into the stratosphere, and never be asked again.

Only robots and smart desks run the company.

Personally, I think it will improve.

