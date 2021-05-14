Google is leading US business push to maintain work permit for H-1B spouse





ON Semiconductor vs. Qualcomm: Which Semiconductor Stock Is The Better Choice?

The shortage of semiconductors has hit companies in various sectors as the demand for chips exceeds the supply. Reuters reported yesterday that technology companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), which are also the largest chip buyers, have formed in partnership with chip makers such as Intel (INTC). While US President Biden demanded $ 50 billion from Congress, the Semiconductors in America Coalition demanded funding from US legislators for the CHIPS for America Act. Automobile companies such as Ford (F) are also expecting a decline in production, and this chip shortage is expected to hurt operating profit and continue throughout the year. Use the TipRanks Stock Comparison Tool to compare two semiconductor companies, ON Semiconductor and Qualcomm, to see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. ON Semiconductor (ON) Earlier this month, ON Semiconductor announced its first-quarter earnings, with revenue of $ 1,481.7 million, up 16% year-over-year, but a loss per share of 0.03 in the same quarter. It was $, but the earnings per share was $ 0.20. last year. Hasein El Corey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ON Semiconductor, said: We are confident in our ability to further increase margins while continuing to make structural changes in our business. “The momentum of the strategic automotive and industrial end markets is accelerating. In the first quarter, we secured a major platform design victory for silicon carbide and silicon-based power products, and market leadership in vehicle electrification. Earlier this year, Automotive Profit ON unveiled a new range of 650V Silicon Carbide Metal Oxide Semiconductor Electricity Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) that can be used in in-vehicle chargers for electric vehicles. Vehicles (EVs). ). The company continues to see strong demand for silicon carbide and IGBT products later this year as EV players around the world launch the marquee platform, and the company affirms silicon carbide traction modules with higher efficiency. Better trade-off for ON customers between vehicle range and battery cost. ON Semiconductor reports revenue across three business segments: Intel ligent Sensing Group (ISG), Power Solutions Group ( PSG), and Advanced Solutions Group (ASG). The company’s PSG Group offers arrays of discrete, analog, module, and integrated semiconductor products that provide a variety of power application features such as voltage regulation and circuit protection. In the first quarter of 2009, the PSG Group reported revenue of $ 747 million, up 20% year-on-year. The ASG Group, in addition to foundry and design services, mixed signal, analog and advanced We design and develop application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standards products (ASSPs) for Logic. These semiconductors can be used in the automotive and industrial electronics and computing industries. Q1 Sales in the ASG business segment increased 14% year-on-year to $ 531.5 million. The ISG Group includes complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, single photon detectors, image signal processors, and We are designing and developing proximity sensors. These sensors are applied in automotive and industrial imaging, wireless and home appliances. In the ISG business, Q1 sales increased 9% year-on-year. It was $ 203.2 million O N expects the image sensor business to grow in 2022. In the second quarter, ON expects revenue to range from $ 1.57 billion to $ 1.67 billion and diluted EPS to $ 0.29 to $ 0.38 per share. The company expects gross margin to fluctuate from 35.8% to 37.8% in the second quarter. Yesterday, the company also announced pricing of $ 700 million convertible bonds due in 2027 with a premium of 42.5% against a closing price of $ 37.17 as of May 11. (See TipRanks’ ON Semiconductor stock analysis) On May 3, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the target price from $ 40 to $ 44 and repeatedly bought stock. Rakesh said in a research note to investors that ON reported inline MarQ revenue of $ 1.48 billion. Computing was up 54% year-on-year and Auto was up 16%, up 14% from LVP in the first quarter of 2009. The industry increased by 17% as the global industrial activity pointed out by ON is gaining momentum. ON led to a stronger JunQ of $ 1.62 billion ($ 1.49 billion consensus), 9% above the consensus. GM was led to 38.6%, almost 100bps above the consensus, with a tailwind from the product mix and a utilization of over 85%. We believe ON is in the right place because of its focus on automobiles, EVs, strong industrial positions, gradual growth, tight supply, product and foundry relocations, and activist investors. I am. ON’s share was 11.6% in the tank last month. Overall, the consensus among analysts is a strong buy based on 11 purchases, 1 hold, and 1 sale. Analysts’ average price target of $ 45 indicates a potential increase of about 23.1% from current levels. Qualcomm (QCOM) Qualcomm reports revenue under three business segments. This includes Qualcomm CDMA Technology (QCT), Qualcomm Technology License (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiative (QSI). QSI is involved in the company’s strategic investment. The QCT business develops and provides integrated circuits (ICs) and system software based on technologies such as 3G, 4G, and 5G that can be used in a variety of applications such as mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and wireless networks. .. Automotive systems for infotainment and telematics. Total QCT sales in the second quarter of 2009 were $ 6.3 billion, up 53% year-over-year. In this segment, the IoT industry generated $ 1,073 million in revenue, up 71% year-on-year, but QCOM’s use of the Snapdragon processor in the mobile industry has increased the industry by 53% year-on-year to 4,065 million. Contributed to dollar earnings. -Year. The Technology Licensing Business reviews the company’s extensive intellectual property portfolio and grants licenses or rights to use parts of this portfolio, especially in the use or sale of wireless products. QCOM’s second-quarter revenue was $ 7.9 billion, up 52% ​​year-on-year, and diluted EPS was $ 1.53 per share, up 273% year-on-year. QCOM revenue is projected to be $ 7.1 billion to $ 7.9 billion in the third quarter, while non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to range from $ 1.55 to $ 1.75. The QCT business segment is expected to generate revenue of $ 5.8 billion to $ 6.3 billion, and the QTL segment is expected to generate revenue of $ 1.35 billion to $ 1.55 billion in the third quarter. The company predicts that QCT’s revenue will increase as a result of product momentum in the IoT industry, which will generate $ 1.3 billion in revenue in the third quarter. In the long run, QCOM believes that the IoT, automotive, and RF front-end industries are the main drivers of revenue. The company also recognizes the growing demand for products in the radio frequency (RF) front-end industry, especially with regard to 4G, 5G, sub-6 technology, or 5G millimeter wave support. The company expects the deployment of millimeter-wave radio frequencies in China to be a potential major driver of long-term revenue growth. As a result, the company is on track to exceed the RF front-end industry’s revenue target of $ 3.6 billion by next year with 5G, sub-6, and 4G technologies, which account for the majority of revenue. QCOM expects the mobile and RF front-end market to be worth $ 10 billion, and the company could benefit from the industry starting next year. The acquisition of NUVIA in the second quarter for $ 1.4 billion is expected to further accelerate growth in high-performance processors. Last month, Mizuho Securities analyst Bijay Rakesh raised the target price from $ 170 to $ 175 and repeatedly bought shares, following QCOM’s earnings. Rakesh reported that QCOM reported a solid MarQrev / EPS of $ 7.9 billion / $ 1.90, which far exceeds the consensus of JunQ at $ 7.75 billion / 1.65, reflecting the strength of QCT and profitable QTL. Led to the dollar. QCOM dominates 5G and has Snapdragon leadership, RF, QTL rebounds, and licenses for all major global handset OEMs. With 5G lamps coming first, the supply of DecQ will improve and new opportunities will be created with Honor and Chinamm Wave on the C22. Rakesh has been added. Overall, the consensus among analysts is a medium purchase based on 8 purchases, 6 holds, and 1 sale. Analysts’ average price target of $ 170.62 indicates a potential increase of about 36.2% from current levels. Conclusion Interestingly, ON and QCOM seem to operate in different business segments, but their products target similar industries. While ON seems to be targeting the electric vehicle industry with silicon carbide ICs and image sensors, QCOM is targeting infotainment and telematics systems in the automotive industry. Analysts appear to be bullish on ON compared to QCOM, but both companies appear to be in good shape in the long run. Based on the potential for an increase over the next 12 months, QCOM seems to be a better choice.

