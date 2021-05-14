Can the government use technological innovation to regain the trust of its citizens?





People tend to trust government rather than business, media and NGOs. JaideepPrabhu states that his experience with big tech companies expects the same level of convenience and responsiveness for public services such as healthcare, education and the judiciary. He proposes four principles to help the government innovate and catch up with Big Tech.

For over 20 years, communications marketing firm Edelman has annually surveyed people’s trust in four major institutions: government, business, media and NGOs. The main and consistent finding is that among these institutions, citizens have the least trust in their government.

Indeed, confidence in the government reached a historic low in the aftermath of the financial crisis and was just beginning to recover when the pandemic struck. In the first few months of 2020, confidence in the government increased, but then declined again. By January 2021, businesses, NGOs and the media were all more trusted than governments in some countries around the world. In some countries, especially South Korea, the United Kingdom, China, Mexico and Canada, the loss of trust in the government has doubled. In 18 of the 27 countries surveyed, businesses were the most trusted institutions of all.

Why do citizens not trust government so much, and why do they trust businesses more? I argue that responsiveness and competence are the main drivers of trust in any organization, whether in the public or private sector. And while companies around the world were upset by fundamental change and innovation and learned to do more with less effort in the midst of shareholder and competitive pressure, the government was slow to catch up. Indeed, a new form of organization in the private sector made possible by digital technology has shown the general public what is possible in their lives.

Companies such as Amazon, Netflix and Google are impatient with similar levels of convenience and responsiveness from government and public services. As a result, citizens around the world are now expecting more from the government and demanding change. For example, according to a 2019 Gallup survey, on average, 30% of citizens in OECD countries are dissatisfied with health care in the region, 34% in the education system and 44% in the judicial system and courts. I’m dissatisfied.

So: Can the government catch up? If so, how?

Undoubtedly, the pressure on nations for change and innovation is enormous. This was true before the pandemic, and even more so now. But likewise, the state, like the private sector, has access to new technologies and forms of organization. This allows you to do more things better and do this faster with less effort. Moreover, as states begin to use digital technology more effectively to provide more information to their citizens and do this faster and cheaper, the state will not abuse its power over us in the process. I am also under pressure. For example, as free-to-use digital tools provide the state with more data about our behavior, there is increasing pressure to secure this data and thereby maintain our freedom and privacy. ..

So how can governments achieve efficiency and effectiveness while not trampling on our freedom, privacy and security?

To achieve this balance, the government adopts four key principles reached in this case by studying real-world government and public sector innovation cases, including the Indiasunique ID project. Suggest that you need to. China Social Credit System; Support for mobile payment service M-Pesa by Central Bank of Kenya. Bangladeshsa2i digitization program. Boston City Secretary’s Office New Urban Mechanics; UKsCentre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles.

The four principles that can be usefully drawn from these cases are: First, the state must meet the needs of its citizens. In designing and delivering public services, they need to work inside out from a citizen’s point of view, not from a bureaucratic point of view. Explore how this is done in areas such as social care by organizations such as the Netherlands and other Brutsorgin countries.

Second, the state must be comprehensive and balance the interests and needs of different groups of citizens. For example, when designing social security and employment legislation, states need to balance the need for employers to seek flexibility with the need for job seekers to seek safety. Examples of such approaches include flexicurity in Denmark and various experiments with basic income around the world.

Third, the state must be . Pilots should constantly try new solutions to reduce the risk of failure, and then evaluate and scale these solutions. To some extent, this is done in the UK with a behavioral insight team and a network of education and criminal justice.

Fourth, the state needs to be full of entrepreneurship. States need to be actively involved with new technologies and businesses, regulated in smart, new ways, and fostered prosperity. Here we cite Barcelona’s commitment to the UK’s regulatory sandbox approach to foster the FinTech and self-driving car sector and the manufacturer movement to drive local value-added manufacturing and innovation.

As Edelman’s research shows, citizens often consider businesses to be more competent and ethical than governments. And while citizens feel that the government has made ethical progress (although this can easily be thrown away again, of course), they continue to be considered incompetent. In fact, Edelman’s head, Richard Edelman, says people tend to trust their business more than the government, partly because the business gets things done while the government is considered incompetent. .. People seem to trust technology companies in particular to provide value.

Now that the world is upset by pandemic and complex systematic issues such as climate change, it is very important to ask again the question of what the government should be. Otherwise, you run the risk of becoming something you don’t want to be governed by. Building the state’s capabilities is more important than ever. My book shows the government and the public how to do it.

