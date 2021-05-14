California needs a redistribution of innovation





In summary

This is three things California needs to do to distribute the state’s innovation infrastructure to areas that have been largely ignored.

Matt Houghton

Matt Horton is the director of the Milken Institutes Center for Regional Economics and the California Center

Fred Walty

Fred Walti is President and CEO of Network for Global Innovation, NGIN

Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the long-running unemployment trend caused by advances in pre-pandemic technology and automation.

While automation has increased productivity, it has eliminated jobs and reshaped the skills needed by others. These destructive forces affecting the workforce are not new, but exacerbate the long-standing social inequality embedded in the pre-COVID economic climate.

As the future of work arrives and the automation trend stays here, the rich will be richer and the poor will continue to be poorer throughout the state. As a result of this dynamic, many leaders have called for increased taxation of wealth in order to distribute more shares. However, wealth redistribution alone cannot address the fundamental problem of very few Californians having access to most of the high-paying, family-supporting employment opportunities that innovation brings.

This gap in expanding opportunities is most noticeable when considering the creation and expansion of new jobs in the technology sector. At the national level, only five cities in the United States, Boston, San Jose, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle, account for 90% of employment growth in all technology sectors. The world knows Silicon Valley, San Diego, and even Silicon Beach as innovation centers, but what about Modesto, Riverside, Reading, and El Centro?

It’s never too late to deal with these imbalances. Successful records in California’s incubation technology show the potential of California’s scale, from clean technology to biotechnology, electronics to entertainment, and sea to ground, air to space. We need to start now to provide innovation to people who are inaccessible.

By leveraging the hub-and-spoke economic development framework, state leaders strengthen partnerships with local counterparts, as outlined in the Milken Institute, California-wide workforce development readjustment report. Then you can adopt a model that can promote a more equitable growth and competitiveness strategy from scratch.

What California needs to do:

Strengthen the state’s innovation infrastructure by directing investment to areas that lack the capacity and resources needed to capture the spillover effects of R & D and commercialization. In essence, you need to mitigate risk and provide future seed investments to inland California. With a hub-and-spoke coordinated state governance framework, you can direct the investment you need in your talent and innovation infrastructure to the regions where you need it most.

Invest in industry-specific growth initiatives across California’s endorheic that leverage local strengths and assets. But where should we start? No other part of the United States has as rare earth and lithium deposits as the Imperial Valley. Start by realizing the potential of the Lithium Valley by directing the necessary investment in infrastructure and talent designed to drive the growth of the renewable energy sector. Higher education leaders in California need to launch a future-proof California workforce task force to meet the needs of re-skilling, training, and employer partnerships across all higher education platforms. We don’t just need to rethink how young people prepare for the future. It embraces entrepreneurship and emphasizes soft skills, creativity and technology, but emphasizes how it provides opportunities for those seeking social mobility and economic progress.

As reflected in similar coastal / rural divisions across the United States, people in California’s inland economy, whether caused by health, climate, or technology, are experiencing rapid and boiling social changes. Most vulnerable to. COVID-19 has accelerated social demands for swift action, but we just want to sit down and find more economic prosperity dripping and left behind. It reminded us that we can’t be out.

It is our responsibility to build this future, and in doing so, reshape California’s dreams for a new generation. By facilitating collaboration between regional innovation leaders, we can begin distributing the state innovation infrastructure framework to regions that have been largely ignored.

